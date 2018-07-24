《中英對照讀新聞》Indonesia mob slaughters nearly 300 crocodiles 印尼暴民屠殺近300隻鱷魚

2018-07-24

◎ 陳正健

A mob of villagers has killed nearly 300 crocodiles in the Indonesian province of West Papua in revenge for the death of a man killed by a crocodile at a breeding farm.

印尼西巴布亞省一群村莊暴民殺害近300隻鱷魚，以報復一名男子在養殖場被一隻鱷魚咬死。

Armed with knives, hammers, shovels, ropes and clubs, villagers killed 292 crocodiles, from large, 2-meter-long adults to babies. Images released by local media show bloodied animal carcasses piled high.

村民們以刀子、槌子、鏟子、繩子及棒子為武器，殺害292隻鱷魚，從2公尺長的大型成鱷至鱷魚寶寶都有。當地媒體發佈的影像顯示，這些血跡斑斑的動物屍體高高疊起。

As many as 40 police officers tried to stop the killings, but the crowd had swelled to 600. Witnesses said policemen came to the scene but were too outnumbered to stop the mob. Witnesses will be questioned to determine if the breeding farm had been negligent.

多達40名警員試圖阻止這場殺戮，但群眾已增至600人。目擊者指出，警察來到現場，但人數被比了下去，以至於無法阻止這群暴民。目擊者將接受訊問，以查明該養殖場是否有疏失。

Killing a protected species is a crime in Indonesia that could result in a fine or imprisonment. Still, no charges have been brought against anyone involved in the mass cull. Indonesian law enforcement agencies have promised a complete probe into the incident.

殺害受保護物種在印尼屬於犯罪行為，可能招致罰款或徒刑。然而，尚未有涉及這次群體撲殺的人遭到起訴。印尼執法機構已承諾對此事件展開完整調查。

新聞辭典

breeding farm：名詞，養殖場，育種場。例句：She runs her breeding farm successfully.（她成功經營養殖場。）

outnumber：動詞，數量上超過。例句：In China and India, men outnumber women on a massive scale.（在中國與印度，男性人數大幅超過女性。）

cull：名詞／動詞，撲殺（動物）。例句：Some 10 million poultry have been culled.（約有1000萬家禽遭到撲殺。）