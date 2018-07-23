《中英對照讀新聞》Koko, The World’s Most Famous Signing Gorilla, Dies At 46 全球最知名的手語大猩猩「可可」享壽46歲

2018-07-23

◎劉宜庭

Koko, one of the world’s most beloved gorillas, has passed away in her sleep at the age of 46. A gorilla’s average life span is 35–40 years.

可可，全球最受歡迎的大猩猩之一，已在46歲壽終正寢。大猩猩的平均壽命為35至40歲。

Koko, a western lowland gorilla, was born on the Fourth of July in 1971. According to Francine "Penny" Patterson, her long-time trainer, Koko was able to engage in 2-way communication ever since she was an infant.

西部低地大猩猩「可可」1971年7月4日出生。可可的長期訓練師弗朗辛．「佩妮」．派特森指出，可可在幼兒時期即可進行雙向溝通。

Koko was also known for her incredible maternal instincts. On her 44th birthday, she was granted her ultimate wish when she adopted two kittens.

可可也以她不可思議的母性本能著稱。她在44歲生日達成最大心願，領養了2隻小貓咪。

In 2001, Koko famously befriend Robin Williams in a now-viral video. The pair played, joked around, tickled each other and formed an instant bond. In 2014, Koko mourned Williams’ passing.

可可2001年與羅賓．威廉斯成為朋友的一部影片，至今仍廣泛流傳。這對哥倆好玩耍、互開玩笑、替對方搔癢，建立一段親密關係。可可2014年也曾哀悼威廉斯的逝世。

"Her impact has been profound and what she has taught us about the emotional capacity of gorillas and their cognitive abilities will continue to shape the world," the Gorilla Foundation said.

「她的影響深遠，她教給我們關於大猩猩的情緒表達能力、認知能力，這都將持續影響這個世界。」大猩猩基金會表示。

The Gorilla Foundation says it will honor Koko’s legacy by working on wildlife conservation in Africa, an ape sanctuary in Hawaii and a sign language app.

大猩猩基金會說，它將透過致力於非洲野生動植物保護、位於夏威夷的猿類保護區以及手語應用程式，作為可可的遺贈。

新聞辭典

maternal：形容詞，母性的、母系的。例句：Rita’s maternal grandmother will be 90 next month.（芮塔的外婆下個月過90大壽。）

instinct：名詞，本能、直覺。例句：Marshall says he wrote the novel on instinct.（馬修說他憑直覺寫出這部小說。）

profound：形容詞，深刻的、意味深長的。例句：Cooper declared his profound longing for peace.（庫珀宣告對和平的深切渴望。）