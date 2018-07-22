《中英對照讀新聞》Moon hopes to declare end to Korean War this year; experts say not impossible 文在寅盼今年能宣布韓戰結束 專家說不是不可能

2018-07-22

◎茅毅

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes to declare a formal end to the Korean War this year, and discussions are underway among the two Koreas and the US, but there are stumbling blocks along the way, according to experts.

南韓總統文在寅此前表示，他希望今年能宣布韓戰正式結束，且兩韓和美國間正為此進行討論。惟專家認為，過程中會有絆腳石。

Experts say declaring an end to the Korean War this year is not impossible. "It would be important to do so by the end of September, because that’s when both Trump and Kim have to show some political achievements to appeal to a domestic audience," said Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, pointing to Oct. 10, the founding day of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, and November, the US midterm elections.

專家指稱，今年宣告韓戰結束並非不可能。韓國統一研究院研究員洪珉（譯音）提到，「在9月底前這樣做，也許有其重要性。因屆時美國總統川普及北韓領導人金正恩為訴諸國內群眾，必須展現自己達成了若干政治成就」。洪珉是指10月10日北韓執政的「朝鮮勞動黨」創黨日及11月美國期中選舉。

Still, there are obstacles that could complicate the prospect. "First, there should be a progress in denuclearization talks between North Korea and the US. If there is such a progress, I think it is possible for a three-way meeting or a four-way meeting involving China to be held at the UN General Assembly in September," said Shin Beom-chul, researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

然而，仍有諸多障礙使此一展望變得複雜。南韓峨山政策研究院研究員申範澈認為，「首先，北韓與美國間的無核化談判應該要有進展。若有所進展，我認為，有可能在9月聯合國大會時進行美、韓、朝三方會談或包含中國的四方會談。」

新聞辭典

stumbling block：名詞，絆腳石、障礙（物）、困難。This is the major stumbling block to reaching a settlement.（這是問題無法解決的主要癥結。）

appeal：動詞，呼籲、訴諸、上（申）訴、吸引（使……感興趣）。The police are appealing to the public for any information about the missing boy.（警方正籲請社會大眾提供有關這名失蹤男童的任何訊息。）

prospect：名詞，（成功的）可能（性）、前景、展望、景致。There seems little prospect of an end to the dispute.（這場爭端似無平息的可能。）