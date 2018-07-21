中英對照讀新聞》Minnesota online sensation raccoon captured atop skyscraper／明尼蘇達網紅浣熊在摩天大樓頂被捕

2018-07-21

◎周虹汶

A raccoon that climbed to the top of a 25-story St. Paul, Minnesota, skyscraper early on Wednesday was captured after becoming a star on the web, where it won the hearts of followers across the United States and around the globe.

一隻週三一早爬上明尼蘇達州聖保羅市一棟25層摩天大樓攻頂的浣熊，在網站上擄獲全美國和全球粉絲芳心並成網路明星後被捕。

"After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend!" said a Tweet issued by building management of the building, UBS Plaza.

這棟建築物「瑞銀集團廣場」的管理者發布一則推文說道，「享用一餐美味的軟質貓食後，＃明尼蘇達公共廣播電台浣熊被抓，並將由野生動物管理機構接手。再會啦，朋友！」

The raccoon’s saga began about two days ago when the brown, masked critter was spotted stranded on a ledge of the office tower.

這隻浣熊的冒險故事約從2天前開始，當時這隻棕色蒙面小動物被目擊到困在這棟辦公大樓的窗台。

On Tuesday, the raccoon slowly scaled the building, reaching the 23rd floor as its legend grew on social media with every floor it climbed.

每爬一層就讓牠的傳奇在社群媒體更聲名遠播，這隻浣熊週二緩慢攀爬這棟大樓並抵達23樓。

As it ascended, well-wishers gathered on the sidewalk below to take photos and root for its safety.

在牠登高時，支持者於底下人行道集結拍照，並為牠的安全加油打氣。

On Twitter, office workers posted photos and videos of the raccoon resting on sills and climbing up the building’s pebbled concrete exterior.

在推特上，辦公室員工們張貼了這隻浣熊在窗台上休息以及爬上大樓混凝土鵝卵石外牆的照片和影片。

One Twitter post said that the celebrity raccoon has succeeded in uniting the country the way no politician could. (Reuters)

一則推文說，這隻浣熊明星以無一政客能及的方式，成功地團結了這個國家。（路透）

新聞辭典

sensation：名詞，指知覺、感受、轟動的人事物。例句：I have the odd sensation that someone is following me.（我有正遭某人跟蹤的奇怪感覺。）

root for：片語動詞，指助陣、聲援、支持。例句：She is rooting for her brother to win the badminton match.（她正幫她的哥哥加油，力挺他贏得這場羽球賽。）

sill：名詞，指門檻、窗台。例句：The sill is freezing in the winter and stultifyingly hot in the summer.（窗台冬天冰冷，夏天悶熱。）