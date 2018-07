《中英對照讀新聞》’Sorry I tried to bite you’ : woman apologizes to police officer with cookie cake－「抱歉我企圖咬你」：女子以曲奇蛋糕向員警致歉

2018-07-20

◎張沛元

A woman from Lake Charles, Louisiana misunderstood the meaning of "take a bite out of crime" when she was arrested for public intoxication and attempting to bite a police officer.

一名來自(美國)路易斯安那州查爾斯湖的女子,被以在公開場合酗酒以及企圖咬警員的罪名逮捕時,她誤會了「咬下一口罪」(意指減少犯罪)的意思。

Celina Dally wrote about the October 7 incident in a Facebook post. She decided to make amends with the officer by getting him a cookie cake with the words, "Sorry I tried to bite you!"

席琳娜.達莉在「臉書」發文描述這起發生在(2017年)10月7日的事件。她決定以致贈一個上面寫有「抱歉我企圖咬你」字樣的曲奇蛋糕,與這名警員講和。

"I felt horrible, that’s all I could think about day in and day out, so I knew I had to do something about this," Dally told KPLC news. "Everybody loves a cookie cake so I said, ’I’ll get him a cookie cake.’"

「我(在事發後)覺得很糟,日復一日地這樣想,所以我知道我必須有所行動,」達利告訴KPLC新聞。「大家都喜歡曲奇蛋糕,所以我說,『那我就送他一個曲奇蛋糕。』」

According to local media reports, Dally got "belligerent" at a wine-tasting event and when a Lake Charles police officer arrived on the scene she tried to bite him.

據當地媒體報導,達莉在一場品酒會上變得「很番」,當一名查爾斯湖的警員抵達現場時,她還企圖咬他。

《新聞辭典》

take a bite out of (something):慣用語,減少…。例句:The police are encouraging citizens to take a bite out of crime by reporting suspicious person, item and activity.(警方鼓勵市民舉報可疑人、物品與活動,以減少犯罪。)

make amends:慣用語,彌補過錯,求和。例句:He tried to make amends by giving his girlfriend flowers and presents.(他企圖以送花與送禮等方式向女友道歉求和。)

day in and day out:慣用語,日復一日。