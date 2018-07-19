中英對照讀新聞》Jingle bells：Japan’s unusual station music 叮噹作響：日本獨特的車站音樂

2018-07-19

◎孫宇青

Minoru Mukaiya, a Japanese composer of "train departure melodies," is one of the world’s most played musicians, with millions of people across Japan listening to his songs every day － but most of them don’t even notice.

日本「發車音樂」作曲家向谷實，是全世界作品播放率最高的音樂家之一，每天都有數百萬日本人聆聽他的作品，但大多數人根本渾然不覺。

Asked how many train jingles he has created, the 61-year-old former keyboard player with the classic band Casiopea pauses. He has lost count and an assistant rushes over with a list.

被問到創作過多少首發車鈴聲時，這位61歲的日本經典樂團Casiopea前鍵盤手停頓了一下。他已經記不清數目，得靠助理趕緊拿清單給他。

"170? What? I wrote 170," he says, exploding with laughter. "That can’t be right!"

他笑開懷說：「170首？什麼？我寫過170首。這不是真的吧！」

Fans tell Mukaiya the music is "good for their health, for their work, for the mood while walking. It warms them up" on a hard commute to the office.

樂迷告訴向谷，在辛苦通勤上班的途中聽到他的音樂，「對他們的健康、工作，或走路時的心情都有好處，讓他們感到溫馨。」

The songs are capped at seven seconds － the "dwell time" train operators have to cram people into packed commuter trains. Despite the short timeframe, Mukaiya says that each ditty packs in a story.

這些歌曲限制在7秒，在這段「停留時間」內，站務人員必須將乘客塞進擁擠的車廂。儘管時間短暫，向谷說每一段音樂都有一個故事。

For instance, in ancient capital Kyoto, the song sounds more respectful of Japanese culture; Osaka station features a soundbite of "I guess I really do love you", one of the region’s most famous songs.

例如，在古城京都，音樂的曲調聽起來更尊重日本文化；在大阪車站，音樂採用當地最知名歌曲「果然還是喜歡你」的其中一段。

新聞辭典

jingle：名詞，叮噹聲。例句：The jingle of coins distracted me.（硬幣相碰的叮噹聲讓我分心。）

cram：動詞，把…塞進。例句：Ursula crams papers into folders and throws them about.（烏蘇拉將文件塞進資料夾，並隨手亂扔。）

ditty：名詞，歌謠。例句：She quavered an antique ditty.（她用顫抖的嗓音唱出一首老歌。）