中英對照讀新聞》Jingle bells：Japan’s unusual station music 叮噹作響：日本獨特的車站音樂

2018-07-19

◎孫宇青

Minoru Mukaiya, a Japanese composer of "train departure melodies," is one of the world’s most played musicians, with millions of people across Japan listening to his songs every day - but most of them don’t even notice.

日本「發車音樂」作曲家向谷實,是全世界作品播放率最高的音樂家之一,每天都有數百萬日本人聆聽他的作品,但大多數人根本渾然不覺。

Asked how many train jingles he has created, the 61-year-old former keyboard player with the classic band Casiopea pauses. He has lost count and an assistant rushes over with a list.

被問到創作過多少首發車鈴聲時,這位61歲的日本經典樂團Casiopea前鍵盤手停頓了一下。他已經記不清數目,得靠助理趕緊拿清單給他。

"170? What? I wrote 170," he says, exploding with laughter. "That can’t be right!"

他笑開懷說:「170首?什麼?我寫過170首。這不是真的吧!」

Fans tell Mukaiya the music is "good for their health, for their work, for the mood while walking. It warms them up" on a hard commute to the office.

樂迷告訴向谷,在辛苦通勤上班的途中聽到他的音樂,「對他們的健康、工作,或走路時的心情都有好處,讓他們感到溫馨。」

The songs are capped at seven seconds - the "dwell time" train operators have to cram people into packed commuter trains. Despite the short timeframe, Mukaiya says that each ditty packs in a story.

這些歌曲限制在7秒,在這段「停留時間」內,站務人員必須將乘客塞進擁擠的車廂。儘管時間短暫,向谷說每一段音樂都有一個故事。

For instance, in ancient capital Kyoto, the song sounds more respectful of Japanese culture; Osaka station features a soundbite of "I guess I really do love you", one of the region’s most famous songs.

例如,在古城京都,音樂的曲調聽起來更尊重日本文化;在大阪車站,音樂採用當地最知名歌曲「果然還是喜歡你」的其中一段。

新聞辭典

jingle:名詞,叮噹聲。例句:The jingle of coins distracted me.(硬幣相碰的叮噹聲讓我分心。)

cram:動詞,把…塞進。例句:Ursula crams papers into folders and throws them about.(烏蘇拉將文件塞進資料夾,並隨手亂扔。)

ditty:名詞,歌謠。例句:She quavered an antique ditty.(她用顫抖的嗓音唱出一首老歌。)