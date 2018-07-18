《中英對照讀新聞》Gran left ’very shocked’ after unwanted horse delivered 送來一匹沒人要的馬，讓阿嬤「非常震驚」

2018-07-18

◎魏國金

A grandmother was "very shocked" to find a horse in her back garden after her 13-year-old granddaughter ordered it from the internet.

一位阿嬤發現她的後花園出現一匹馬時「非常震驚」，她13歲的孫女從網路上訂購了這匹馬。

The teenager saw an advert online that said if nobody wanted the animal, it would be put to sleep, the RSPCA said.

這名少女看到一則網路廣告說，如果沒人要這隻動物，牠將被安樂死，英國防止虐待動物協會（RSPCA）指出。

Giving her grandmother’s address in Stoke-on-Trent, the horse was later left in her back garden. The animal welfare charity said the horse, named Mr. Melvin Andrews, was underweight and covered in mites. Charlotte Melvin, from the charity, said a man dumped the horse at the house on Ford Green Road with "no words of advice" on 27 April, "leaving a very shocked nan".

在給出她祖母位於斯托克城的地址後，這匹馬稍後被留在她的後花園。該動物福利慈善組織說，這匹名為馬文‧安德魯先生的馬體重過輕，身上滿是蝨子。該慈善組織成員馬文說，一名男子在4月27日，「沒有半句建言」，就將這匹馬丟在福特格林路的這棟房子，「留下異常震驚的老奶奶」。

She said Mr. Melvin Andrews "clearly was not treated well before being abandoned" and the previous owner has not been found. He is now in the care of horse charity, World Horse Welfare. The RSPCA has appealed for any information about Mr. Melvin Andrews’s previous home.

她說，馬文‧安德魯先生「在遭遺棄前顯然沒有被善待」，而之前的飼主身分不明。牠現在由馬兒慈善組織「世界馬匹福祉會」負責照顧。RSPCA呼籲提供有關馬文‧安德魯先生前一個家的任何資訊。

新聞辭典

unwanted：沒人要的、多餘的、有害的。例句：The drug can cause unwanted side effects.（這種藥會引發有害的副作用。）

put to sleep：安樂死、消除。例句：She always seemed so well-prepared that my worries were put to sleep.（她似乎總是準備就緒，我的擔憂因此消除。）

in the care of sb.：由負責照顧。例句：She left her baby in the care of her mother.（她將寶寶交給母親照顧。）