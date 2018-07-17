《中英對照讀新聞》Duterte vows to resign if anybody can prove God exists－杜特蒂誓言辭職，如果有人可以證明上帝存在

2018-07-17

◎陳正健

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to resign immediately – if a Christian can show him any proof that God exists.

菲律賓總統羅德里戈．杜特蒂承諾立即請辭—如果有基督徒能向他展示上帝存在的任何證據。

Duterte, who has had a thorny relationship with the church, questioned anew in a speech late Friday some of the basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin. It comes just weeks after he outraged religious groups for calling God "stupid."

杜特蒂與教會關係向來不睦，他在週五晚間的一場演說中，再次質疑天主教信仰的部分基本教義，包括原罪的概念。數週前，他曾因為說上帝是「笨蛋」而激怒宗教團體。

"You create the perfect thing and then spoil it with a snake and an apple and you give us a sin that we never agreed to commit and that is the original sin," he said if there’s "one single witness" who can prove, perhaps with a picture or a selfie that a human was "able to talk with and to see God," he will immediately resign.

「祢創造完美事物，然後以蛇與蘋果毀掉它，祢給予我們從未答應承擔的罪，這就是原罪。」他說，如果有「任何一名目擊者」可以證明，也許是一張照片或自拍，人類「可看見上帝並與祂交談」，他會立刻辭職。

Duterte then hit out at the Catholic Church by asking why followers are required to donate money to the Church. "If you are really helping people, why do you ask money from them?" he questioned.

杜特蒂接著還激烈批評天主教教會，質問為何信徒被要求捐錢給教會。他問道：「如果你真的在幫助人們，為何向他們要錢？」

《新聞辭典》

anew：副詞，再，重新。例句：She is flying to Europe to start her life anew.（她飛往歐洲展開新的生活。）

tenet：名詞，宗旨，教義，原則。例句：Non-violence and patience are the central tenets of their faith.（非暴力及忍耐是他們信仰的核心教義。）

hit out：動詞片語，猛烈批評，嚴厲抨擊。例句：She hit out at the court’s decision.（她猛烈批評法院的決定。）