中英對照─Hottest Night in Recorded History Just Logged in Oman／史上最熱的夜晚甫登陸阿曼

2018-07-16

◎劉宜庭

The day of June 26 was a scorcher in the town of Quriyat, Oman. Temperatures in the town, which is weathering a miserable heat wave, peaked at 121.6 degrees Fahrenheit （49.8 degrees Celsius） during the day, according to Weather Underground. That’s just shy of the Omani record-high temperature of 123.4 degrees F （50.8 degrees C）, set on May 30, 2017.

阿曼城鎮古賴亞特的6月26日是個大熱天。根據「地下氣象」組織，這座遭受熱浪肆虐的城鎮，當日白天高溫飆升至華氏121.6度（攝氏49.8度），僅略低於阿曼歷史高溫、2017年5月30日的華氏123.4度（攝氏50.8度）。

But anyone in Quriyat hoping for an evening respite from the extreme heat would have been disappointed： Temperatures fell to a low of just 108.7 degrees F （42.6 degrees C）. That’s a world record： the highest "low" temperature ever recorded in history.

而期盼極端高溫能在夜間趨緩的古賴亞特居民，恐怕已感到失望，因為當天的低溫只有華氏108.7度（攝氏42.6度）。這也創下歷史紀錄：史上最高夜間「低溫」。

Oman, a hot and dry country located on the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula （south of Saudi Arabia and east of Yemen） is a frequent site for ultrahot weather, including the last record-high low; Weather Underground reports that record, 107.4 degrees F （41.9 degrees C）, was set at Khasab Airport on June 27, 2011.

阿曼，一個炎熱且乾燥的國家，坐落於阿拉伯半島東南端（沙烏地阿拉伯以南、葉門以東），是個經常出現極熱氣溫的地點，最近一次的史上最熱夜間低溫也出現在這裡；地下氣象組織報導，該紀錄是2011年6月27日海塞卜機場的華氏107.4度（攝氏41.9度）。

新聞辭典

Fahrenheit：名詞，華氏溫標；形容詞，華氏溫度的。例句：On the Fahrenheit scale, the freezing point of water is 32 degrees F and the boiling point is 212 degrees F at standard atmospheric pressure.（華氏溫標當中，水在標準大氣壓力下的凝固點為華氏32度、沸點為華氏212度。）

Celsius：名詞，攝氏溫標；形容詞，攝氏溫度的。例句：The Celsius scale was based on 0 degrees C for the freezing point of water and 100 degrees C for the boiling point of water at 1 atm pressure.（攝氏溫標以水在一大氣壓下的凝固點作為攝氏0度、沸點作為攝氏100度。）

peninsula：名詞，半島。例句：In 1991, Pyongyang joined Seoul in signing a "joint declaration of the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."（1991年，平壤攜手首爾簽署《朝鮮半島無核化共同宣言》。）