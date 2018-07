《中英對照讀新聞》Egypt’s women football referees push for higher level 埃及女性足球裁判爭取更上一層樓

2018-07-12

◎孫宇青

On the sidelines of a small football pitch at a university in Cairo, Hanan Hassan remembers starting out as a referee and the response she got from one female player’s mother.

在開羅一所大學一座小足球場的邊線外,哈南.哈桑回想起剛當上裁判時,她從一名女選手母親那裡得到的回應。

"In a loud voice she yelled as she was looking towards me: ’god bless you my daughter and I hope that my own daughter becomes like you’," Hassan recalls, proudly.

哈桑自豪地憶述:「她看向我大聲地說:『上天保佑妳,我的女兒,我希望我自己的女兒也像妳一樣』。」

For years, women referees in Egypt have officiated at lower-level football matches but now set their sights on the premier league.

多年來,埃及的女性裁判承擔低層級足球比賽的裁判工作,但現在她們將眼光放在最重要的聯賽。

37-year-old Mona Atalla was part of the first group of female referees registered in Egypt in 1998 who were allowed to oversee all-women and junior male tournaments. Now she was finally allowed in April to officiate a match in the men’s second and third division leagues.

37歲的夢娜.阿塔拉是1998年在埃及登記的首批女性裁判之一,她們獲准監督全女性及青少年男子聯賽。她終於在今年4月獲准擔任成年男子第二級、第三級聯賽的裁判。

The decision by the Egyptian Football Association’s referee committee raised hopes that women referees will soon be holding the red and yellow cards in the top-tier premier league.

埃及足球協會裁判委員會做出這項決定,燃起女性裁判很快將在頂級聯賽掌紅、黃牌的希望。

新聞辭典

referee:名詞,裁判。例句:The decision by the referee was accepted by all.(大家都接受了裁判的裁決。)

officiate:動詞,擔任裁判;執行職務。例句:She was asked to officiate the wedding.(她被要求擔任婚禮主持人。)

set one’s sight on:慣用片語,以…為目標。例句:We have set our sights on the world record.(我們以創下世界紀錄為目標。)