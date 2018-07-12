《中英對照讀新聞》Egypt’s women football referees push for higher level 埃及女性足球裁判爭取更上一層樓

2018-07-12

◎孫宇青

On the sidelines of a small football pitch at a university in Cairo, Hanan Hassan remembers starting out as a referee and the response she got from one female player’s mother.

在開羅一所大學一座小足球場的邊線外，哈南．哈桑回想起剛當上裁判時，她從一名女選手母親那裡得到的回應。

"In a loud voice she yelled as she was looking towards me: ’god bless you my daughter and I hope that my own daughter becomes like you’," Hassan recalls, proudly.

哈桑自豪地憶述：「她看向我大聲地說：『上天保佑妳，我的女兒，我希望我自己的女兒也像妳一樣』。」

For years, women referees in Egypt have officiated at lower-level football matches but now set their sights on the premier league.

多年來，埃及的女性裁判承擔低層級足球比賽的裁判工作，但現在她們將眼光放在最重要的聯賽。

37-year-old Mona Atalla was part of the first group of female referees registered in Egypt in 1998 who were allowed to oversee all-women and junior male tournaments. Now she was finally allowed in April to officiate a match in the men’s second and third division leagues.

37歲的夢娜．阿塔拉是1998年在埃及登記的首批女性裁判之一，她們獲准監督全女性及青少年男子聯賽。她終於在今年4月獲准擔任成年男子第二級、第三級聯賽的裁判。

The decision by the Egyptian Football Association’s referee committee raised hopes that women referees will soon be holding the red and yellow cards in the top-tier premier league.

埃及足球協會裁判委員會做出這項決定，燃起女性裁判很快將在頂級聯賽掌紅、黃牌的希望。

新聞辭典

referee：名詞，裁判。例句：The decision by the referee was accepted by all.（大家都接受了裁判的裁決。）

officiate：動詞，擔任裁判；執行職務。例句：She was asked to officiate the wedding.（她被要求擔任婚禮主持人。）

set one’s sight on：慣用片語，以…為目標。例句：We have set our sights on the world record.（我們以創下世界紀錄為目標。）