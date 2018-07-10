《中英對照讀新聞》Study：nuts may boost male fertility－研究：堅果類可能促進男性生育能力

2018-07-10

◎陳正健

Men who ate about two handfuls of mixed almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts daily for 14 weeks improved their sperm count and had more viable "swimmers", scientists found.

科學家發現，男性連續14週每日食用約兩把混合的杏仁、榛果及核桃，可改善他們的精子數量，並產生更多可生育的「泳者」（精子）。

For the 14-week study, 119 healthy young men aged 18 to 35 were randomly assigned to two groups. One ate a normal western diet, while the other consumed the same diet with 60 grams per day of mixed almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts.

在14週的研究期間，119名年輕健康男性被隨機分配為兩組，其年齡介於18至35歲間。一組攝取普通的西式飲食，另一組則攝取相同飲食，加上每日60公克的混合杏仁、榛果及核桃。

Comparing the two groups showed that men who had nuts added to their diet had a 16% higher sperm count, while their sperm vitality was improved by 4%, motility – swimming ability – by 6% and morphology（shape and size）by 1%.

兩組的比較顯示，飲食增加堅果的男性，其精子數量多出16％，精子活力改善4％；運動力方面—即游泳能力—則增進6％，形態（形狀及尺寸）也改善1％。

Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and folate, which in other studies have also been found to benefit sperm. However, the potential benefits of nuts for men struggling with fertility have yet to be probed.

堅果類富含Omega-3脂肪酸、抗氧化劑及葉酸，其他研究也發現對精子有益。然而，堅果類對生育困難男性的潛在益處，仍未受到探究。

《新聞辭典》

viable：形容詞，可行的，可生育的，可存活的。例句：The company had to seek other ways to remain viable.（該公司必須尋求其他維持存活的方法。）

vitality：名詞，活力，生命力。例句：Young people are usually full of vitality.（年輕人通常充滿活力。）

folate：名詞。葉酸，維生素B9。例句：Folate deficiency can slow growth rate.（缺乏葉酸可能減緩生長速率。）