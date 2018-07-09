《中英對照讀新聞》Giving up meat and eating bugs can help save the planet 不吃肉，吃蟲救地球

2018-07-09

◎劉宜庭

In many food cultures worldwide, insects are a prized delicacy, and reach higher prices than meat. They are eaten in tacos, in bowls of rice and sandwiches. They fit well with many common dishes.

在全球許多飲食文化當中，昆蟲是一種珍貴的佳餚，價格比肉類還要貴。你可以在墨西哥塔可餅、碗裝米飯和三明治裡面吃到牠們。牠們和許多家常菜品很速配。

We are told edible insects might save us from ourselves. Edible insects are hoped to be a turning point, because of their role in challenging the meat industry. The farming and processing of animal livestock is destroying wild nature and releasing thousands of tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. It’s expanding daily, all to feed a population that is growing in number, in size, and in desire for meat. The edible insect industry might provide an environmentally sound alternative.

我們被告知，可食用昆蟲或許能幫助我們自救。人們寄望可食用昆蟲成為轉捩點，因為牠們擁有能挑戰肉品工業的地位。牲口的畜養正在摧毀野外環境，釋放數千噸二氧化碳到大氣層中。畜牧業日益擴張，都是為了餵飽數量、規模和肉類需求不斷增長的人們。可食用昆蟲產業則有望成為無害於環境的替代方案。

Mexico is a wonderful place to sample smokey gusanos （beetle larvae）, tangy chapulines （grasshoppers） and buttery escamoles （ant eggs）. Many markets across sub-Saharan Africa boast teeming mountains of freshly roasted termites after the first rains, which have a satisfying savoury kick reminiscent of bacon. In Southeast Asia, you might be able to find freshly cooked silkworm.

墨西哥是個很棒的地方，能品嚐煙燻蠕蟲（甲蟲幼蟲）、風味濃郁的草蜢（蚱蜢）、奶油般的昆蟲魚子醬（螞蟻蛋）。許多撒哈拉沙漠以南的非洲市集，會在第一場雨後誇耀堆積如山的新鮮烤白蟻，那道佳餚能讓人想起培根肉。在東南亞，你則有機會找到剛出鍋的蠶料理。

新聞辭典

insect：名詞，昆蟲、蟲子。例句：There are over 2,000 species of edible insect around the world, each with their own taste and texture. （全世界有超過2000種可食用昆蟲，每種都有自己的風味與口感。）

edible：形容詞，可食用的；名詞，食品。例句：There are over 200,000 species of edible plant around the world. （全球有超過20萬種可食用植物。）

silkworm：名詞，蠶。例句：In South Korean markets, steamed silkworm pupae make a juicy, nutty snack.（在南韓市集，蒸蠶蛹可製成美味多汁的小吃。）