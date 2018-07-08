《中英對照讀新聞》China may slow pace of tourism cooperation with N. Korea after US protest－美國抗議後，中國可能放慢與北韓的觀光業合作步調

2018-07-08

◎茅毅

China appears to be slowing the pace of its tourism sector cooperation with North Korea, apparently in the face of complaints from the United States, industry sources said Monday.

觀光業消息來源週一指稱，中國似正放慢其觀光業與北韓合作的步調，顯然是因為面臨美國抗議。

The North’s flag carrier Air Koryo was to launch a charter flight service between Pyongyang and Chengdu in China on June 28 but canceled the plan on the same day, the sources said, adding that any rescheduling plan has yet to be announced. The sudden flight cancellation has embarrassed Chinese tour agencies, which had sold group tour packages to Chinese tourists wanting to visit Pyongyang.

消息來源說，北韓的國家航空公司「高麗航空」原訂6月28日展開平壤與中國成都間的包機航班，卻於當天取消計畫。消息來源還說，目前尚未宣布任何重新安排時間的計畫。由於中國的旅行社早就把團體套裝旅遊行程銷售給想造訪平壤的中國觀光客，故包機航班突然取消，已令它們不知所措。

After Washington reportedly warned Beijing not to loosen anti-North sanctions before its complete denuclearization, the Chinese authorities appear to be controlling the pace of economic cooperation with the North, the sources said.

消息來源提到，據傳在華府警告北京，於北韓全面無核化前，勿放寬反制北韓的制裁後，中國當局似正調整其與北韓經濟合作的步調。

《新聞辭典》

flag carrier：指國家航空公司，或譯為載旗航空公司，大多會在飛機機身漆上該國國旗或國家標誌。例句：Pilots and staff of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia have canceled a planned strike.（加魯達印尼這家國家航空公司的機師和工作人員已經取消原訂的罷工。）

reschedule：動詞，重新安（編）排（時間）。例句：Can you reschedule today’s meeting for tomorrow?（你可以把今天的會議改到明天嗎？）

loosen：動詞，放寬（鬆）、鬆綁、解開。例句：He loosened his necktie.（他解開了領帶。）