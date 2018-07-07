《中英對照讀新聞》Shootout win is perfect gift for Russian newlyweds－點球戰獲勝是給俄羅斯新婚夫婦的一份完美禮物

2018-07-07

◎周虹汶

Russian couple Yekaterina and Dmitry Vasilyev enjoyed a perfect wedding celebration on Sunday as they briefly halted their nuptials to watch the hosts defy the odds by beating Spain in a penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

俄羅斯夫婦葉卡塔琳娜和德米特里．瓦西里耶夫週日擁有一場完美結婚慶典，在他們短暫停止婚禮時，觀看地主隊成員們突破萬難，藉由互射12碼大戰擊敗西班牙而進入世界盃準決賽。

The couple, along with their family and friends, were huddled around a mobile phone as they witnessed Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev save shots from Koke and Iago Aspas to send unfancied Russia through to the last eight.

這對新人和他們的親友，窩在一起圍著一台手機，當他們見證俄國門將伊戈爾．阿金費耶夫擋下科克和伊亞古．亞斯巴斯的球，把不被看好的俄國送進8強。

Their wedding ceremony - in a town outside St Petersburg - started at 1400 GMT, the same time as the Spain v Russia match kicked off, and the guests kept track of the score in a Round of 16 tie that ended 1-1 after extra-time.

他們的婚禮——在聖彼得堡市外圍一處小鎮——於格林威治標準時間14點展開，和西班牙對俄國的比賽開球時間相同，而賓客持續追蹤這場延長賽後仍以1比1打和的16強賽得分。

The penalty shootout commenced as they sat down for the reception and the soccer took center stage with the blessing of the bride and groom.

當他們坐下接受款待，互射12碼開始了，在新娘及新郎的祝福下，足球成了全場焦點。

The room erupted into wild celebrations as Akinfeev’s save secured a 4-3 shootout win for Russia to confirm the host’s spot in the last eight.

當阿金費耶夫救球為俄國守住4比3勝出的點球戰，確定地主國的8強地位時，整個房間陷入狂喜歡慶。

"It’s the best gift ever," the groom, who is a soccer fan and amateur player himself, said.

本身是個足球迷暨業餘球員的新郎說，「這是有史以來最棒的禮物。」

《新聞辭典》

penalty shootout：penalty意思是處罰 ，shootout原指槍戰，在足球比賽中指踢完正規與延長120分鐘後，加踢12碼球決勝的賽制，也就是「罰球點球戰」，俗稱PK（penalty kick）戰。

huddle：動詞，指雜亂、擁擠、亂堆、蜷縮、草率了事；名詞，指擠成一團的人或物。例句：The judges went into a huddle to decide the loser.（評審們圍成一團討論決定淘汰者。）

take center stage：片語，指成為關注焦點。She takes center stage in whatever she does.（不過做什麼，她都是目光焦點。）