《中英對照讀新聞》Cambodians fear tarantula may go off the menu－柬埔寨人擔心狼蛛可能從菜單上消失

2018-07-05

◎孫宇青

While a plate piled high with hairy, palm-sized tarantulas is the stuff of nightmares for some, these garlic fried spiders are a coveted treat in Cambodia, where the only fear is that they may soon vanish due to deforestation and unchecked hunting.

對某些人來說，毛茸茸、手掌大小的狼蛛堆滿一整盤，有如一場夢魘，但加上大蒜一起油炸的狼蛛，在柬埔寨可是夢寐以求的點心。唯一令人擔心的是，由於森林伐墾及過度挖捕，狼蛛可能很快就會消失。

Taking a bite out of traditional snack known as "aping" has become a popular photo-op for squealing tourists who pass through Skuon, nicknamed "Spiderville." Locals used to source the spiders from nearby forests, where hunters dug them out of burrows dotting the jungle floor.

對於路過有「蜘蛛村」之稱的斯昆鎮的遊客來說，尖叫之餘不忘咬一口這種當地俗稱「aping」的傳統點心，是熱門的拍照模式。當地人是在附近的森林取得狼蛛，獵人會從滿佈地表的洞穴中掘出狼蛛。

But those trees have since been razed for cashew nut plantations, forcing vendors to rely on middlemen to procure the spiders. That has jacked up the price of the tarantulas to $1 a piece, a nearly tenfold spike over the past decade.

但為了種植腰果，樹木不斷被砍伐，商家被迫依賴中盤商提供狼蛛。這使得每隻狼蛛售價攀升至1美元（約30台幣），是10年前的10倍。

For now the price surge is helping line the pockets of vendors who can unload several hundred spiders a day, but they fear that stocks are running low and will kill their businesses in the long-term.

在價格飆漲下，攤販一天可賣出數百隻狼蛛，賺得盆滿缽滿，但他們擔心，狼蛛數量愈來愈少，長期下來可能沒生意可做。

《新聞辭典》

photo-op：流行語，Photo-opportunity的簡稱，原指可以讓記者拍照的機會，衍生為適合拍照的機會或場合。

squeal：動詞，發出長而尖的叫聲。例句：People always squeal with fear at the sight of cockroaches.（人們看到蟑螂時，總是害怕得尖叫。）

middleman：名詞，掮客；調解人。例句：Vendors hate to be taken advantage of by the middlemen.（攤商憎恨被掮客佔便宜。）