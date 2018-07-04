《中英對照讀新聞》Man with ’golden arm’ whose rare blood saved more than two million babies donates for final time 罕見血液拯救逾200萬寶寶生命的「金臂」男最後一次捐血

2018-07-04

◎ 魏國金

An Australian blood plasma donor who has helped millions of mothers and their newborn children over the past several decades has made his final donation.

一名過去數十年來曾幫助過數百萬母親及其新生兒的澳洲血漿捐贈者，完成他最後一次捐血。

James Harrison, 81, has an antibody in his blood that is used in the production of Anti-D, a medication that prevents Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn. The potentially fatal condition can cause anemia, liver and spleen enlargement, brain damage, heart failure and even death in newborns.

81歲的哈里森血液中有一種被用於製造防止新生兒溶血症藥物「Anti-D」的抗體。這種可能致命的疾病，恐導致貧血、肝脾腫大、腦損傷、心臟衰竭，甚至新生兒死亡。

Anti-D injections keep a pregnant woman who is Rh(D)-negative from developing antibodies in her immune system that could harm an Rh(D)-positive baby. Approximately 17 percent of pregnant women in Australia need the injections, which come from a pool of less than 200 Australian donors.

Anti-D注射劑讓Rh(D)陰性血的孕婦避免其免疫系統形成可能傷害Rh(D)陽性血寶寶的抗體。澳洲約有17％孕婦需注射該劑，而這些全來自不到200名澳洲捐血者的捐血。

Harrison made his 1,117th and final donation on Friday, May 11, after a six-decade blood-donation span that helped an estimated two million Australian women and their babies.

在60年的捐血期間，幫助估計約200萬名澳洲婦女及其寶寶後，哈里森在5月11日週五完成他第1117次、也是最後一次的捐血。

Dubbed the "man with the golden arm," Harrison underwent a heart surgery when he was 14 and required blood transfusions to save his life. He began donating his blood as soon as he was old enough to, and later became the pioneer of a country’s Anti-D program.

被封為「金臂男」的哈里森在14歲時動心臟手術，需要輸血救命。他一到可以捐血的年紀就開始捐血，之後並成為澳洲Anti-D計畫的先驅。

新聞辭典

a pool of：一灘、一片。例句：A pool of silence enveloped them.（他們四周是一片寂靜。）

enlargement：擴大、腫大。例如：the enlargement of heart（心臟擴大。）

transfusion：輸血、輸液。例句：My father had a transfusion yesterday.（我父親昨天接受了一次輸血。）