中英對照讀新聞》India the most dangerous country to be a woman 印度是對女性最危險的國家

2018-07-03

◎陳正健

India is the most dangerous country in the world to be a woman because of the high risk of sexual violence and slave labor, a new survey of experts shows.

一份新的專家調查顯示，就身為女性而言，印度是世界上最危險的國家，因為當地性暴力及奴隸勞動的風險很高。

The Thomson Reuters Foundation released its results Tuesday of a survey of 550 experts on women’s issues, finding India to be the most dangerous nation for sexual violence against women, as well as human trafficking for domestic work, forced labor, forced marriage and sexual slavery, among other reasons.

「湯森路透基金會」週二公佈一份550名婦女議題專家的調查結果，發現就婦女性暴力，以及家傭人口販運、強迫勞動、強迫婚姻及性奴隸等風險而言，印度是最危險的國家。

India is also the most dangerous country in the world for cultural traditions that impact women, the survey found, citing acid attacks, female genital mutilation, child marriage and physical abuse. India was the fourth most dangerous country for women in the same survey seven years ago.

調查發現，就文化傳統對女性的影響而言，諸如潑酸攻擊、女性割禮、童婚及身體虐待等，印度也是世界上最危險的國家。在7年前的相同調查中，印度是對婦女第4危險的國家。

Afghanistan and Syria ranked second and third, followed by Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Nigeria. The only western nation in the top 10 was the US. This was directly related to the #MeToo movement.

阿富汗及敘利亞分居2、3名，隨後是索馬利亞、沙烏地阿拉伯、巴基斯坦、剛果民主共和國、葉門及奈及利亞。唯一進入前十名的西方國家是美國。此與「#MeToo」運動有直接關聯。

新聞辭典

cite：動詞，舉例，列舉。例句：She cited three reasons why people get into debt.（她列舉人們為何負債的3個原因。）

female genital mutilation：名詞，女性割禮（簡寫為FGM）。例句：FGM can cause serious and lifelong physical and psychological harm.（女性割禮可導致嚴重且終身的身心傷害。）

child marriage：名詞，童婚。例句：Child marriage violates girls’ rights to health, education and opportunity.（ 童婚危害女童的健康、教育及機會等權利。）