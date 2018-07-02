中英對照讀新聞─World’s Ugliest Dog title goes to English bulldog named Zsa Zsa／英國鬥牛犬莎莎，榮獲「全球最醜狗狗」頭銜

2018-07-02

◎劉宜庭

An English bulldog with an underbite and muscular, rounded front legs won the 30th annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest on June 23, 2018.

2018年6月23日，一隻咬合不正、肌肉發達，擁有O型前腿的英國鬥牛犬，贏得第30屆「全球最醜狗狗」比賽。

The 9-year-old winner, named Zsa Zsa, was found via a pet-finding site by owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minn., according to a biography supplied for the contest. Brainard will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s victory.

根據大會資料，這隻9歲的得獎者名叫「莎莎」，牠在寵物網站被來自明尼蘇達州安諾卡的狗主人梅根．布蘭納德發掘。布蘭納德將領取莎莎的獲勝獎金1500美元。

The cuddly competition, which helps organizers publicize that many pets are available for adoption, allowed owners to flaunt the imperfections of their dogs. It was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., north of San Francisco.

這項可愛的比賽能幫助主辦單位宣傳許多待領養的寵物，還能讓飼主炫耀狗狗的不完美。該比賽在舊金山以北的加州貝塔留瑪「索諾馬－馬林露天遊樂場」舉行。

Some of this year’s contestants had hairless bodies, others had lolling tongues. Others vying for the title included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

今年有些參賽者露著光溜溜的身體，也有些外露舌頭。爭奪冠軍頭銜的狗狗，包括一隻長滿黑頭粉刺的中國冠毛混臘腸犬、一隻皮膚超皺的混種牛頭犬，以及一隻名為「暴走勝」的北京犬。

A 125-pound gentle giant Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff with a droopy face, won last year’s competition.

去年的冠軍則是一隻體重125磅，溫馴、巨大、擁有鬆弛臉龐的拿波里獒犬「馬莎」。

新聞辭典

underbite：名詞，咬合不正。例句：Veneers can address pretty much any dental problem from severe crowding, and underbite or even an overbite, though they are very expensive.（瓷牙貼片幾乎能處理任何牙科問題，包括齒列嚴重擁擠、咬合不正、甚至是垂直覆咬，不過所費不貲。）

cuddly：形容詞，可愛的、讓人想擁抱的。例句：The gold standard for Russian mascots remains Misha, the cuddly and sensitive bear who was the mascot of the 1980 Moscow Summer Games.（俄羅斯吉祥物的金牌象徵依舊是「米沙」，一隻可愛又感性的熊，牠是1980年莫斯科夏季奧運會的吉祥物。）

droopy：形容詞，下垂的。例句：Droopy eyes can be caused by age, poor nutrition and various other factors.（眼睛下垂可能是年紀、營養不良等各種因素造成。）