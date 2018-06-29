《中英對照讀新聞》Iconic Hokkaido clock tower to be covered during renovation work－北海道代表性鐘樓在翻修期間被包覆起來

2018-06-29

◎張沛元

City officials called a time-out on the landmark Sapporo Clock Tower starting at 5：10 p.m. on May 31, which will be covered for renovation work for five months.

日本北海道札幌市政府官員從5月31日午後5時10分起，對當地地標札幌時計台叫暫停，該鐘樓將被包覆起來，以便進行歷時5個月的整修。

However, the clock will continue to tick and its bells will chime every hour during the renovation period, which is expected to last until the end of October.

不過，在預計要持續到10月底的整修期間，鐘樓上的鐘會繼續計時，每個整點也會鳴鐘報時。

Scaffolding will be set up and a tarpaulin will be placed around the designated national important cultural property.

這個被指定為國家重要文化財產的鐘樓外將會搭起鷹架，並以防水布包覆起來。

The building was constructed as a martial arts hall in 1878 as part of the former Sapporo Agricultural College, now Hokkaido University.

札幌時計台興建於1878年，當時是做為北海道大學前身札幌農學校的演武場。

The renovation work was initially scheduled for 2020 but the municipal government decided to move the date up due to the increasing deterioration of the building, in particular, the exterior of the 140-year-old wooden structure.

此整修工程原訂2020年進行，但因這棟有140年歷史的木造建築的狀況日趨惡劣，特別是外牆，市政府決定將整修日期提前。

Sightseers will be unable to see the exterior or go inside the building during the work period, which will likely result in a decrease of tourism revenue.

觀光客在整修期間將無法一睹時計台外觀或入內參訪，可能因此導致（當地政府）觀光收益減少。

《新聞辭典》

call （a） time-out：慣用語，叫暫停。例句：Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called a timeout just to yell at referees during the game against the Jazz.（美國職籃NBA金州勇士隊總教練柯爾，在與猶他爵士的比賽中叫暫停，只是為了吼裁判。）

move up：慣用語，提升，往前挪。

result in：慣用語，導致。例句：A man has been indicted in the attempted murder of his pregnant fiancée, which resulted in the death of their unborn baby.（一名男子因企圖謀殺懷孕的未婚妻未遂而遭起訴，這起犯行導致兩人未出世的孩子死亡。）