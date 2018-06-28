《中英對照讀新聞》This boy is on fire：Vietnam drag queens electrify Hanoi－這個男孩紅得發紫：越南變裝皇后撼動河內

2018-06-28

◎孫宇青

Makeup artist by day, cross-dresser by night, Betty is among a vanguard of Vietnamese drag queens shaking up Hanoi’s nightlife and social norms.

貝蒂白天是一名彩妝大師，晚上搖身一變為變裝皇后，是撼動河內夜生活和社會規範的先驅之一。

In a lime green barely-there mesh dress and towering silver heels, 22-year-old Betty hopes to bring drag into the mainstream. "If we dare to be pioneers, soon this art will be accepted in Vietnam," Betty said ahead of a show of renditions of hits by Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys.

穿著若隱若現的黃綠色網狀洋裝，腳踩銀色「恨天高」，22歲的貝蒂希望將變裝秀帶入主流。她在一場演繹惠妮休斯頓和艾莉西亞凱斯經典歌曲的表演前表示：「如果我們敢創下先例，越南很快就能接受這門藝術。」

The drag night started as a weekly viewing party for the hit TV series "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and quickly transformed into a show of its own, drawing a handful of men in drag to the stage for punchy lip-sync performances.

變裝之夜始於眾人每週齊聚一堂，觀賞熱門電視節目「魯保羅變裝皇后秀」，之後很快發展出自己一套節目，吸引一群男性在變裝後，上台勁歌熱舞地對嘴表演。

Communist Vietnam is seen as relatively progressive on LGBT issues. The one-party state decriminalized gay marriage celebrations in 2015, although it stopped short of full legal recognition for same-sex unions. The government is currently drafting a transgender law to allow legal gender changes.

一般認為，共產黨執政的越南在LGBT（女同性戀者、男同性戀者、雙性戀者與跨性別者）議題上相對進步。即使同性婚姻尚未完全合法，但這個一黨專政的國家已在2015年廢除同志婚姻禁令。越南政府目前正草擬跨性別法，將承認變性權。

《新聞辭典》

electrify：動詞，使通電；使激動。例句：Her performance electrified the entire audience.（她的演出讓全體觀眾為之瘋狂。）

vanguard：名詞，先鋒。例句：The vanguards of the movement are students at the attacked school.（這場運動的先驅是遇襲學校的學生。）

lip-sync：動詞或名詞，對嘴配音。例句：A law was passed to ban lip-sync performances on national occasions.（新法令已通過，在國家慶典上不得進行對嘴演出。）