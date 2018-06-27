《中英對照讀新聞》World’s oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62 全球最老的蘇門答臘紅毛猩猩以62歲高齡辭世

2018-06-27

◎魏國金

The world’s oldest Sumatran orangutan, which had 11 children and 54 descendants spread across the globe, has died aged 62, Australian zoo officials said Tuesday.

生育11個子女，其54隻後代散居全球各地的世界最老蘇門答臘紅毛猩猩，以62歲高齡與世長辭，澳洲動物園官員週二宣佈。

Puan － Indonesian for "lady" － died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968.

印尼語意為「夫人」的「普安」，週一在伯斯動物園去世，自1968年被馬來西亞當作禮物送出後，牠便在該處生活。

"She did so much for the colony at Perth Zoo and the survival of her species," said primate supervisor Holly Thompson. "Apart from being the oldest member of our colony, she was also the founding member of our world-renowned breeding program and leaves an incredible legacy."

「牠對伯斯動物園群體及其物種的存續貢獻如此多。」靈長類動物園長湯普森說。「牠不僅是我們動物園群落中最年長的成員，也是我們全球知名的復育計畫的創始成員，並留下驚人遺緒。」

"Her genetics count for just under 10 percent of the global zoological population." Puan had 11 children and a total of 54 descendants in the United States, Europe, Australasia and the jungles of Sumatra. Her great grandson Nyaru was the latest individual to be released into the wild.

「牠的遺傳基因佔全球動物園紅毛猩猩數將近10％。」普安有11個子女以及共54隻後代散居在美國、歐洲、澳大拉西亞以及蘇門答臘叢林。牠的曾孫「尼亞魯」是最近被野放的紅毛猩猩。

Born in 1956, she was noted by the Guinness Book of Records as being the oldest verified Sumatran orangutan in the world. Female orangutans rarely live beyond 50 in the wild.

牠出生於1956年，「金氏世界紀錄」指牠被認證為全球最老的蘇門答臘紅毛猩猩。在野外的母紅毛猩猩很少活到逾50歲。

新聞辭典

colony：群體、集群。例句：We found a colony of ants under steps.（我們在台階下發現一群螞蟻。）

legacy：歷史遺產。例句：The Greeks have a rich legacy of philosophy.（希臘人有豐富的哲學遺產。）

verify：證實、核實。例句：Subsequent events verified my suspicions.（後續的事件證實了我的懷疑。）