《中英對照讀新聞》Research on dogs might shed light on human responses to food－拿狗做的研究可能解釋人類對食物的反應

2018-06-23

◎周虹汶

Researchers in Hungary who found that normal and overweight dogs behaved differently in tasks involving food say the dogs’ responses were similar to what might be expected in normal and overweight humans.

發現正常和超重狗兒在涉及食物之任務中表現有異的匈牙利研究人員說，狗兒的反應與正常和超重人們被預期的行為相似。

The study suggested dogs could be used as models for future research into the causes and psychological impacts of human obesity, the authors of the paper from Budapest’s ELTE University said.

撰寫這篇論文的布達佩斯羅蘭大學的作者們說，此研究建議，狗兒可被當成未來研究人類肥胖原因與心理影響的模型。

Researchers put two bowls - one of them holding a good meal, the other empty or containing less attractive food - in front of a series of dogs.

研究人員放了兩個碗——其中一個裝了好吃的餐點，另一個空空如也或裝著較無吸引力的食物——在一群狗面前。

The study found that canines of a normal weight continued obeying instructions to check the second bowl for food, but the obese ones refused after a few rounds.

此研究發現，正常體重的狗持續遵守指示，去檢查第二碗的食物，但胖狗狗在幾回合後就拒絕了。

"If a situation is uncertain and they cannot find food, the obese dogs are unwilling to invest energy to search for food - for them the main thing is to find the right food with least energy involved," test leader Orsolya Torda said.

領導測試的歐索雅．圖爾達說，「如果情況不確定而牠們無法找到食物，胖狗狗就不願意投注精力去搜尋食物——對牠們而言，要務是投入最少力氣去找正確食物。」

The behavior had possible parallels with overweight people who see food as a reward, said the paper published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

這篇刊在《皇家學會開放科學》期刊的論文說，此行為和把食物看成獎賞的過重民眾可能類似。

《新聞辭典》

shed light on：片語動詞，指使明朗、闡明。例句：Perhaps you can shed some light on this situation.（或許你能把這個狀況解釋清楚。）

obey：動詞，指服從、執行、遵守。例句：Her left leg did not obey her.（她的左腿不聽她使喚。）

parallel：名詞，指平行、對比、相匹敵之物；形容詞，指平行的、相似的；動詞，指平行、相似、相比。例句：The historian draws a parallel between Chiang Ching-kuo and his father.（這位歷史學家把蔣經國和他的父親做了比較。）