《中英對照讀新聞》Cosmetics firms lay foundation to halt mass buying among tourists－化妝品公司為遏阻觀光客爆買打基礎

2018-06-22

◎張沛元

Japanese beauty-care product companies are taking measures that fly in the face of normal business strategies：They are limiting sales to some of their best individual customers.

日本的美容保養品公司正採取與正常商業策略完全相反的措施：他們正在節制販售商品給某些最佳個人消費者。

Mass buying of Japanese skin-care products and cosmetics by foreign tourists has led to complaints by retailers that popular items are often out of stock.

外國觀光客爆買日本護膚品與化妝品，已導致零售業者抱怨暢銷單品經常缺貨。

Tourists, who consider Japanese cosmetics to be of high quality, are providing big business for the beauty-care industry.

認為日本化妝品品質高的觀光客，為日本美容保養品產業帶來龐大商機。

But cosmetic companies are now restricting sales to deal with the problems caused by mass buying.

然而，如今化妝品公司為了處理爆買造成的問題，開始對銷售設限。

Fancl Corp.’s directly-operated shops in Japan put up notices in Japanese and Chinese in February, saying purchases of its Mild Cleansing Oil are limited to 10 units a week per customer.

Fancl公司的日本直營門市已於2月份在店內張貼日文與中文公告，限制每名消費者每週最多只能買10瓶MCO速淨卸粧液。

Kose subsidiary Albion Co. has limited sales of its Albion skin milk to one item a day per customer since late last year.

高絲旗下的Albion也從去年底開始，限制每名消費者每天只能購買1瓶Albion滲透乳。

Albion said it was forced to take that step because production could not keep pace with the rising demand among foreign tourists.

Albion表示，該公司不得不這麼做，因為生產已趕不上外國觀光客遽增的需求。

《新聞辭典》

halt：動詞，終止，暫停。

fly in the face of something：慣用語，大相逕庭，背道而馳；悍然不顧，公然為抗。例句：Some of my gay friends are very open about their sex orientations, this flies in the face of some traditional views.（我的一些同志朋友並不避諱自己的性傾向，這與若干傳統觀點背道而馳。）

keep pace with：慣用語，趕上，跟得上，並駕齊驅。例句：The little girl had to trot to keep pace with her brother.（那個小女孩必須小跑步才能跟得上哥哥的腳步。）