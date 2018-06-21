《中英對照讀新聞》Long-haul fight：Japan farmers battle Narita airport 曠日廢時的抗爭：日本農民對抗成田機場

2018-06-21

◎孫宇青

Japanese organic farmer Takao Shito has been battling against Narita airport, the country’s second busiest, for decades.

日本有機農夫市東孝雄已經和這個國家第二繁忙的成田機場對抗了數十年。

Virtually surrounded by Narita airport, his farm is only accessible via tunnels underneath the airport. "You get used to the noise," the soft-spoken 68-year-old said.

他的田地實際上已被成田機場環繞，只能經由機場底下的隧道進入。68歲的市東孝雄輕聲細語地說：「你會逐漸習慣這些噪音。」

Narita has been controversial since its proposal in 1966. Continued local opposition meant it operated with just a single runway until 2002, when a second opened.

自1966年提案以來，成田機場一直備受爭議。地方持續性的反對，讓機場僅能以一條跑道運作，直到2002年才啟用第二條跑道。

With increasing tourist numbers and Tokyo hosting next year’s Rugby World Cup and then the Summer Olympics in 2020, the airport now wants to build a third runway.

隨著旅客人數增加，以及東京明年將舉辦世界盃橄欖球賽、2020年將舉辦夏季奧運會，該機場現在擬建造第三條跑道。

Shito is undeterred. He is currently involved in five separate lawsuits with the airport and has steadfastly refused to relocate.

市東毫不退縮。他目前正與機場打5場官司，而且堅定地拒絕搬遷。

He says he is happy on the land, and has some 400 clients in and around Tokyo who buy his organic produce. "I have fun growing vegetables here. This is my life：growing vegetables on this soil. They taste different."

他說，自己在這片土地上活得開心，東京一帶約有400名客戶會向他購買有機農產品。「我在這裡種菜種得很快樂。這是我的生活：在這片土壤上種菜。這些菜嚐起來別有風味。」

新聞辭典

soft-spoken：形容詞，說話溫和的。例句：Whenever he needs a hand, he becomes soft-spoken to me.（當他需要幫忙時，對我說話就很溫柔。）

deter：動詞，威懾。例句：Teacher’s warning deterred the kids from breaking the rules.（老師的警告嚇得孩子們不敢犯規。）

steadfast：形容詞，堅定的。例句：A leader has to be steadfast in his commitment. （領導者必須堅守自己的承諾。）