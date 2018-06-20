《中英對照讀新聞》Nipah Virus, Dangerous and Little Known, Spreads in India－危險但鮮為人知的立百病毒在印度擴散

2018-06-20

◎魏國金

A rare, brain-damaging virus has broken out in the state of Kerala, India, for the first time, infecting at least 18 people and killing 17 of them, according to the World Health Organization.

一種罕見、傷害腦部的病毒首度在印度喀拉拉邦爆發，感染至少18人，其中17人死亡，世界衛生組織指出。

The Nipah virus naturally resides in fruit bats across South and Southeast Asia, and can spread to humans through contact with the animals’ bodily fluids. There is no vaccine and no cure.

立百病毒自然寄宿於南亞與東南亞的狐蝠，並可透過接觸該動物的體液而傳播給人類。沒有疫苗，也沒有藥物可以對治。

The virus is listed by the W.H.O. as a high priority for research. Current treatment measures are insufficient, according to Dr. Stuart Nichol, the head of the viral special pathogens branch at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

該病毒被世衛組織列入高優先研究名單。當前的治療措施不足，美國疾病管制與預防中心病毒特殊病原體部門主任尼科爾博士說。

"There’s a market failure for protecting people from this," said Dr. Steve Luby, an epidemiologist at Stanford University. "It’s not like treating baldness or breast cancer, where wealthy people will pay for your product. There’s no big customer here, no incentive, until it escalates."

「保護人們免於該病毒感染的市場失靈」，史丹福大學流行病學家魯比博士說。「這不像治療禿頭或乳癌，有錢人會花錢買你的產品。在這裡沒有大客戶、沒有誘因，直到疫情愈演愈烈為止。」

The Nipah infection produces flulike symptoms, including fevers, body aches and vomiting, which often progress to acute respiratory syndrome and encephalitis. Some survivors show persistent neurological effects, including personality changes.

感染立百病毒會產生類似流感的症狀，包括發燒、身體疼痛與嘔吐，並常發展成急性肺炎症候群與腦炎。有些倖存者出現持續性的神經性影響，包括性格改變。

《新聞辭典》

reside：居住、存在於。例句：Her charm resides in her happy smile.（她的魅力在於展露愉快的微笑。）

incentive：誘因、獎勵、動力。例句：He has no incentive to work harder.（他沒有更賣力工作的動力。）

persistent：持續的、堅持不懈的。例如：a persistent smell（持續不散的氣味）。