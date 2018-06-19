《中英對照讀新聞》World Cup: Last chance at glory for Messi and Ronaldo 世足賽：梅西與羅納度的最後榮耀機會

2018-06-19

◎陳正健

Messi and Ronaldo probably have one last chance to win the World Cup, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

英超曼聯總教練荷西‧穆里尼奧表示，這屆世界盃足球賽，可能是梅西與羅納度的最後奪冠機會。

Portugal captain Ronaldo, 33, and Argentina skipper Messi, 30, have multiple honors for their clubs but neither has lifted the World Cup. Both players are appearing at their fourth World Cup tournament.

葡萄牙33歲隊長羅納度，以及阿根廷30歲隊長梅西，已在他們的俱樂部獲得多項榮譽，但兩人都尚未能高捧世足金盃。兩位選手都正在參加他們的第4次世足錦標賽。

"They both arrive at this World Cup probably as the last one. It would be the pinnacle of their careers." Mourinho said: "Everybody knows for the last decade Ronaldo and Messi are the two best players on the planet. They have tried to give the best of themselves to their countries."

「他們可能都是最後一次參與世足賽。這會是他們的生涯巔峰。」穆里尼奧指出：「眾人皆知，羅納度與梅西是過去10年來，地球上最棒的兩名球員。他們都為祖國竭心盡力。」

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo and Barcelona forward Messi have nine Champions League final wins between them and a further 11 La Liga titles. Ronaldo helped Portugal win Euro 2016 but Messi has yet to enjoy a major success with Argentina at senior level.

羅納度為皇家馬德里隊前鋒，梅西則為巴塞隆納隊前鋒，兩人共贏得9次歐洲冠軍盃，以及11次西甲冠軍。羅納度曾助葡萄牙贏得2016年歐洲國家盃，但梅西尚未在阿根廷高層級賽事中享有重大成功。

新聞辭典

manager：名詞，主帥、總教練（足球用語，在許多職業運動中意指經理或總管，但在英國足壇指總教練）。例句：Football managers are responsible for leading their team to victory.（足球總教練負責帶領球隊奪勝。）

skipper：名詞，隊長（足球用語）。例句：John is the skipper of the team this year.（約翰是今年的球隊隊長。）

pinnacle：名詞，巔峰、高峰。例句：By the age of 32 she had reached the pinnacle of her career.（她在32歲前攀上事業巔峰。）