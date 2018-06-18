《中英對照讀新聞》How Oman celebrates Eid Al Fitr 阿曼如何慶祝「開齋節」

2018-06-18

◎劉宜庭

Oman’s diversity will be on full display this Eid Al Fitr, as people across the Sultanate celebrate the biggest day of the year in their own traditional style. From prayer to special dishes and traditional dances, Eid in Oman differs from place to place, making every celebration unique.

阿曼的多樣性即將在今年「開齋節」完全展現，因為該蘇丹王國各地民眾都會用自己特有的傳統方式來慶祝這個一年一度的大日子。從禮拜念辭、特製菜餚到傳統舞蹈，「開齋節」在阿曼因地而異，每場慶典都獨一無二。

In Dhofar, we cook a meal called ‘Al Majeen’ the day before Eid so that it will be ready to be shared with guests who visit us the next day. We always present it alongside desserts and pastries. Al Majeen is made from strips of meat that have been dried in the sun for a day or more.

在朵法爾地區，我們會在「開齋節」的前一天烹煮一種稱為「瑪截安肉脯」的餐點，以便隔天與來訪賓客一起享用。我們總會將它和甜食與糕點擺在一起。「瑪截安肉脯」使用在太陽底下曝曬1天以上的肉條製成。

"We don’t have a special meal for Eid in Musandam. We offer sweets, rice and grape leaves to the guests," Kholoud Al Kahmzari told the Times of Oman. Usually, on the first day of Eid, the entire family gathers in what we call a ‘big house’, which is usually the house of my grandfather and grandmother.

「我們穆珊旦地區沒有特別的開齋節菜餚。我們會為客人準備甜點、米飯和葡萄葉。」侯拉德．喀馬札里告訴《阿曼時報》。一般來說，「開齋節」第一天，整個家族會在我們所謂的「大房子」團聚，那通常是指我的祖父母的家。

While many Omanis who live in Muscat travel back to their hometowns or villages for Eid, those who remain in the capital have their own set of traditions. Many Omanis spent the first day visiting their families, while on the second day they prepared shuwa and often ate it at farms.

多數住在馬斯開特的阿曼民眾會為了「開齋節」返鄉，而留在首都的人們也有自己的一套傳統。許多阿曼人會在第一天探訪家族成員，第二天則會準備「舒瓦窯燒飯」，他們通常在田裡享用這道菜。

新聞辭典

Eid（Eid al-Fitr）：名詞，開齋節。例句：Ibri-resident Hatimi feels Eid is the best time to visit family and friends.（依伯力地區的居民哈特米認為，開齋節是拜訪親朋好友的最佳時刻。）

traditional：形容詞，傳統的。例句：A native of Sur said, "On Eid, we perform all our traditional dances including the‘razha’and‘masendo’."（一名素爾地區的居民表示，「在開齋節，我們會表演所有傳統舞蹈，包括『籃茲赫劍舞』和『瑪衫杜舞』。」）

Omani：形容詞，阿曼的；名詞，阿曼人。例句：Omani coffee, Halwa, and Shuwa are all a must during Eid.（阿曼咖啡、「哈瓦甜糕」和「舒瓦窯燒飯」全都是「開齋節」必備品。）