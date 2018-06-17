《中英對照讀新聞》University students seek direct election of presidents－南韓大學學生尋求校長直選

2018-06-17

◎茅毅

Many private universities are contemplating implementing a direct election system for their president, as an increasing number of school heads have been embroiled in charges of embezzlement and other unethical behavior.

隨著愈來愈多南韓的大學校長捲入貪污和其他不道德行徑的指控，許多私立大學正打算實施校長直選制。

Ewha Women’s University was the first to implement the direct election system last year, giving all students an opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice. Last January, the university made a decision to switch from an indirect election system to a direct one, after former President Choi Kyung-hee was found guilty of illegally giving admission favors to Choi Soon-sil’s daughter Chung Yoo-ra.

私立梨花女子大學乃去年第一個實施直選制度的大學，讓該校所有學生都有機會投票給他們中意的校長候選人。在梨花女大前校長崔京姬因為非法開後門錄取南韓前總統朴槿惠閨密崔順實的女兒而被判有罪後，去年1月，該校決定把原先的間接選舉制度改為直選。

Starting this year, students from key universities have been requesting implementation of the system. Last March, the National University Student Network （NUSN） established a direct election movement headquarters consisting of 22 of the nation’s major universities including Seoul National, Korea and Kyunghee.

自今年起，南韓主要大學的學生即持續要求實施該制度。去年3月，南韓「全國大學學生網」設立一個校長直選運動本部，由包括首爾國立大學、私立高麗大學與慶熙大學在內的22所南韓主要大學組成。

"The direct election system goes beyond just appointing a president; it reduces the undemocratic ways the institution has been operating and also gives every member a voice in the operation of the university," said the NUSN.

全國大學學生網表示，「直選制不只是選出一位校長，還會改善學校這種公共機構至今以不民主方式運作的情形，也讓校內的每一份子都可以對大學治理發聲。」

《新聞辭典》

contemplate：動詞，打（盤）算、仔細考慮、凝視。I’m contemplating going abroad for study one year.（我正仔細考慮出國念書1年。）

embroil：動詞，使捲入（牽連）。The United Nations was reluctant to get itself embroiled in civil war.（聯合國不願讓自己捲入一國內戰。）

go beyond：動詞片語，超過（越）（出）、不僅。The matter has gone beyond all our expectations.（此事已完全超乎我們預料。）