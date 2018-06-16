《中英對照讀新聞》Achilles the cat trains mind and body for role as World Cup psychic－貓咪阿基里斯訓練身心靈 擔綱世界盃靈媒

2018-06-16

◎周虹汶

Like many soccer fans trying to predict the results of the World Cup, Achilles is busy studying the teams heading to Russia this month for the sport’s biggest global showdown. But he has one advantage：cat sense.

如同許多足球迷試圖預測世界盃結果，阿基里斯正忙著研究本月為此運動全球最大對決而前進俄羅斯的諸隊伍。但牠有個優勢：貓的第六感。

The furry white feline, who lives in St Petersburg’s Hermitage museum, is being touted as a cat psychic who will predict the winners and losers of the tournament kicking off in Russia in two weeks.

這隻住在聖彼得堡隱士廬博物館的毛茸茸白色貓科動物，被譽為貓靈媒，將預測這場兩週內在俄羅斯展開之錦標賽的贏家與輸家。

Achilles has some big shoes to fill：predecessor Paul the octopus became an international celebrity when at the 2010 World Cup he correctly forecast the outcome of Germany’s games and picked eventual winners Spain.

阿基里斯有些重大工作要接手：牠的前輩章魚保羅，於2010年世界盃準確預測德國隊的賽事結果且挑出最終贏家西班牙，在國際一戰成名。

Achilles is deaf, meaning he will not be easily distracted by waiting journalists when he makes his predictions by choosing between two bowls of food, each bearing a team flag. （Reuters）

阿基里斯是聾子，意味著牠在各插一支隊旗的兩碗食物間做選擇來預測時，將不會輕易因為諸多記者在旁等候而分心。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

showdown：名詞，指攤牌、一決勝負、緊要關頭。例句：Management are facing a showdown with union members now.（資方現正準備和工會成員們攤牌。）

tout：動詞，指兜售、偵查、宣傳、吹捧；名詞，指招徠、偵查者、探聽賽馬情報。例句：She likes to tout herself as a good friend of the celebrity.（她喜歡到處自稱是那個名人的好朋友。）

fill one’s shoes：片語，指接替位置或工作。例句：No stepmother could ever hope to fill her late mother’s shoes.（沒有繼母有希望取代她已故母親的位置。）