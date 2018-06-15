《中英對照讀新聞》In Japan, new rules may leave Airbnb industry out in the cold－在日本，新規定恐排擠Airbnb業

2018-06-15

◎張沛元

Japan’s new home-sharing law was meant to ease a shortage of hotel rooms, bring order to an unregulated market and offer more lodging options for foreign visitors ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

日本新的房屋分享法原本意在舒緩旅館房間短缺問題、整頓此一缺乏規範的市場，以及在明年世界盃橄欖球賽與2020年東京奧運之前，提供外國訪客更多寄宿選擇。

Instead, the law is likely to stifle Airbnb Inc. and other home-sharing businesses when it is enacted in June and force many homeowners to stop offering their services, renters and experts say.

房東與專家表示，當該法於6月實施與迫使許多屋主停止出租服務，反而可能扼殺Airbnb與其他民宅分享業。

The "minpaku," or private temporary lodging law, the first national legal framework for short-term home rental in Asia, limits home-sharing to 180 days a year, a cap some hosts say makes it difficult to turn a profit.

日本的「民泊」法或住宅宿泊事業法，為亞洲地區首度針對民宅短租建構法律架構，限制民宅出租1年不得超過180天，許多屋主表示，此一上限讓他們很難獲利。

More important, local governments, which have final authority to regulate services in their areas, are imposing even more severe restrictions, citing security or noise concerns.

更重要的是，對規範各地民泊握有最終權限的地方政府，還以安全或噪音為由，加諸更為嚴苛的限制。

For example, Tokyo’s Chuo Ward, home to the tony Ginza shopping district, has banned weekday rentals on grounds that allowing strangers into apartment buildings during the week could be unsafe. （Reuters）

例如，時髦的銀座購物區所在的東京中央區的民宅，就以在非週末期間任由陌生人進入公寓大樓恐有安全之虞為由，禁止在非週末出租。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

leave someone out in the cold：慣用語，被冷落、排除在外。例句：If Britain does not work with the rest of Europe, it could be left out in the cold.（英國若不與其他歐洲各國合作，就會被排除在外。）

turn a profit：慣用語，開始賺錢。

ground：名詞，原因，根據，理由。例句：He was dismissed on grounds of negligence.（他因怠忽職守而遭解僱。）