中英對照讀新聞》Facing labor shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees 本國勞力短缺，日本企業改聘難民

2018-06-14

◎孫宇青

At an office in Tokyo, a group of refugees clutching resumes listened to three Japanese companies describe their openings － rare opportunities in the country’s often impenetrable job market.

在東京一間辦公室裡，一群手裡緊緊抓著履歷的難民，正聆聽3家日本企業的職缺介紹，在這個就業市場封閉的國家，這是罕有的機會。

Japan accepts only a handful of refugees each year and they face hurdles to employment, including language requirements, cultural barriers and discrimination. But a handful of companies, driven partly by labor shortages, are now hiring refugees.

日本每年接受的難民人數極少，而且他們大多在就業上面臨語言要求、文化障礙和歧視等難關。但有一小群企業目前正招募難民，原因之一即為勞力短缺。

Among them is Dairyu, a Styrofoam manufacturer whose CEO Kenichi Osaka was hoping to find two new employees at a job fair held by the Japan Association for Refugees, an NGO.

聚苯乙烯泡沫製造商「大龍化成株式會社」為其中一家企業，社長尾坂憲一希望在非營利組織「日本難民協會」舉辦的就業博覽會上招募兩名新人。

"We want to hire refugees because there are not enough workers in Japan. And Japanese are so strict with rules... we are looking for ideas that are unexpected and not predictable," said Osaka.

尾坂表示：「我們打算招募難民，因為日本勞工不足。而且日本人都墨守成規…我們想找到超乎想像、無法預測的創意。」

The company was offering a starting salary of 813 yen an hour, around the government’s recommended minimum wage, along with accommodation and three weeks of holiday.

該公司開出的起薪為時薪813日圓（約222台幣），約等於政府建議的最低工資，並提供宿舍及3週假期。

新聞辭典

clutch：動詞，抓住。例句：The kid clutched the toy in his hand.（小孩將玩具緊緊抓在手裡。）

openings：名詞，（職位）空缺。例句：Our company will have three openings this month.（我們公司本月將釋出3個空缺。）

impenetrable：形容詞，不能通過的；不接納的。例句：This fortress is an impenetrable barrier.（這座堡壘是個無法突破的障礙。）