《中英對照讀新聞》Millicent Fawcett：Statue of suffragist unveiled 米莉琴特．費塞特：（英國）女性參政權先驅的雕像揭幕

2018-06-13

◎魏國金

A statue commemorating the life of the suffragist, Millicent Fawcett, has been unveiled opposite Parliament.

一座紀念女性參政權先驅米莉琴特．費塞特一生的雕像，在英國國會對面揭幕。

She campaigned for women’s right to vote during the early 20th Century and is seen as one of the most influential feminists of the past 100 years.

她在20世紀初致力推展女性投票權運動，並被視為過去百年來最有影響力的女性主義者之一。

Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the "truly great" campaigner’s "lasting impact" after it was unveiled.

首相梅伊在雕像揭幕後，向這位「真正偉大」運動者的「恆久影響」致敬。

The bronze casting, by the artist Gillian Wearing, is the first statue of a woman erected in Parliament Square. It features her holding a banner reading "courage calls to courage everywhere" and was commissioned as part of this year’s centenary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act - which gave some women over the age of 30 the vote.

這座由藝術家吉蓮．威林創作的銅製鑄像，是第一個豎立在國會廣場上的女性雕像。該雕像以她手持「勇氣喚起遍地勇氣」的標語為特色，它也是作為今年1918人民代表法100週年紀念活動的一部分，而被委託製作，該法賦予部分30歲以上女性投票權。

The 11 existing statues in Parliament Square are of Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, former prime minister of South Africa Jan Smuts and former British prime ministers Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Robert Peel, David Lloyd George, Viscount Palmerston, Earl of Derby Edward Stanley, Earl of Beaconsfield Benjamin Disraeli and George Canning.

國會廣場上既有的11座雕像是曼德拉、林肯、甘地、前南非總理史末資、前英國首相邱吉爾爵士、皮爾爵士、勞合．喬治、巴麥尊、史丹利伯爵、迪斯雷利伯爵及坎寧。

新聞辭典

suffragist：主張女性參政權者。例句：Susan Anthony is one of the most famous American suffragists.（蘇珊．安東尼是美國最知名的女性參政權倡議者之一。）

pay tribute：頌揚、向…致意。例句：The President paid tribute to his great scientific achievements.（總統讚揚他偉大的科學成就。）

commission：委託、委任。例句：She was commissioned to do the biography. （她受託撰寫該傳記。）