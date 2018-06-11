中英對照讀新聞》Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Oman 阿曼公告「開齋節」假期

2018-06-11

◎劉宜庭

Eid holidays for the public and private sectors in Oman this year have been announced by the government.

阿曼政府已公告今年公家機關與民營部門的「開齋節」假期。

According to a statement from Oman’s state news agency, holidays for public sector employees begin on Thursday, June 14 2018 and end on Monday, June 18. Work will resume on June 19, 2018.

根據阿曼國營新聞機構的聲明，公家機關雇員的假期將自2018年6月14日週四起，至6月18日週一止。2018年6月19日恢復正常上班。

Holidays for the private sector were also announced on, with H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, today issuing a decree that the holidays for Eid Al Fitr for employees of companies and establishments of the private sector will begin on Thursday, June 14, 2018, and end on Monday, June 18. Work will resume on June 19, 2018.

勞動部長謝伊克赫．阿卜杜拉．奈瑟爾．伯克瑞也已宣布民營機構的假期，他今天公告，企業與民營機構職工的「開齋節」假期，將自2018年6月14日週四起，至6月18日週一止。2018年6月19日恢復正常上班。

"The decision points out that employers and employees may agree to compensate for the leave if necessary, and workers who coincide with their weekly leave should be compensated during the holiday," the statement from the agency added.

「這項決議指出，雇主與雇員若有必要可協商補休，在此假期間適逢週休例假的勞工，則可獲得補償，」該機構的聲明補充說明。

新聞辭典

Eid al-Fitr：名詞，開齋節。例句：Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan.（「開齋節」是全球穆斯林慶祝「齋戒月」結束的重要宗教節日。）

resume：動詞，恢復、重新開始。例句：The Eid Al Fitr holidays for Saudi will start from Friday, June 15, and employees are expected to resume duty on Sunday, June 24.（沙烏地阿拉伯的「開齋節」假期將從6月15日週五開始，雇員預定6月24日週日恢復上班。）

leave：動詞，離開；名詞，休假、假期。例句：Rita is on seven week’s paid leave.（芮塔正放著為期7週的帶薪休假。）