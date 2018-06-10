《中英對照讀新聞》Race heats up in South Korea’s by-elections －南韓補選選戰升溫

2018-06-10

◎茅毅

The June 13 by-elections are to fill the 12 lawmaker positions vacated after former lawmakers quit to run for the local elections or were stripped of their seats due to illegalities.

在幾位國會議員為了角逐地方選舉而辭職，或因犯法而被剝奪議員資格後，南韓6月13日的補選將填補12個國會議員空缺。

The poll showed the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) was dominant in 11 out of 12 electoral districts, while the rival conservative Liberty Korea Party (LKP) was defeated everywhere. The ruling party failed to take the first place only in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, where it did not nominate a candidate. There, an independent candidate gained 29.1 percent, ahead of 22.8 percent of an LKP candidate.

民調顯示，執政的「共同民主黨」在12個補選選區中的11個擁有壓倒性優勢，反觀與其競爭的保守派「自由韓國黨」則在每個補選選區均落居下風。執政黨僅在慶尚北道金泉市未能拔得頭籌，該黨在當地並沒有提名候選人。該選區一位無黨籍候選人以29.1%的支持率，領先一位支持率22.8%的自由韓國黨候選人。

The outcome would deal a serious blow to the LKP, because it is likely to lose in districts that have long been considered as home turf of the conservatives. The poll shows the conservative bloc is still failing to appeal to the public following the massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye who belonged to the predecessor of the LKP.

鑑於自由韓國黨很可能在幾個長久以來被視為南韓保守派地盤的地區敗選，此一結果將重創該黨。這份民調反映出，在曾是自由韓國黨前身的黨員前總統朴槿惠涉及大規模的貪腐醜聞後，保守陣營對民眾仍缺乏吸引力。

《新聞辭典》

strip of：動詞片語，剝（掠）奪、被剝光（脫掉衣服）。It’s wrong to strip children of the right to education.（不應該剝奪孩童的受教權。）

deal a blow：動詞片語，對……造成打擊、使……受挫（震驚）。The loss dealt me a heavy blow.（這次失敗對我打擊很大。）

turf：名詞，地盤、勢力範圍、草皮、賽馬場。They invaded our turf.（他們侵犯我們的地盤。）