中英對照讀新聞》Figure skating-skaters let their hair down at final Olympic event 花式滑冰選手在冬奧最後活動上放鬆

2018-06-08

◎張沛元

Rappers, Spiderman and a sultry tiger took to the ice as the world’s top skaters let their creativity take over in a gala exhibition, the final figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Games.

世界頂尖花式滑冰選手在南韓平昌冬季奧運會最後的花式滑冰活動—表演賽中大秀創意時，饒舌歌手、蜘蛛人，還有一隻撩人的老虎現身滑冰場。

Galas are a traditional part of any major figure skating competition, allowing fans to glimpse a different side of the skaters, who do moves and routines not usually permitted under competition rules.

各大主要花式滑冰比賽傳統上都以表演賽作收，溜冰好手們在表演賽中大秀根據比賽規則被禁止展現的動作與舞步，讓粉絲們一窺選手們的另一面。

Alina Zagitova, the women’s singles champion, wore a tiger-striped costume and set a lit candle on the ice for her sultry routine to "Afro Blue" by Jazzmeia Horn, while Uzbekistan’s Misha Ge came out in a boxing robe and gloves.

花式滑冰女單冠軍阿莉娜．札吉托娃穿上豹紋裝，在冰上點蠟燭，在爵士女歌手爵斯美亞．荷恩的Afro Blue歌聲中，大秀撩人舞姿，烏茲別克的戈米沙則身穿拳擊袍，並掛著手套出場。

Japanese men’s champion Yuzuru Hanyu’s routine was dedicated to the victims of Japan’s massive March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

花式滑冰男單冠軍、日本選手羽生結弦的表演，則是獻給2011年3月日本大地震與海嘯的罹難者。

Bronze medalist Javier Fernandez from Spain, however, stole the show when he came out carrying a gym bag in a routine that depicted an aerobics class.

來自西班牙的男單銅牌得主哈維爾．費南德茲，表演內容是韻律操課程，他拎著健身房包包出場，大出鋒頭。

新聞辭典

let one’s hair down：慣用語（非正式用法），字面意指把頭髮放下來，有放鬆、放下拘束之意，也可引申為對人吐實。例句：Come on, this is your birthday party! Let your hair down and go a little wild!（拜託，這是你的生日趴欸！不要這麼ㄍㄧㄥ，瘋狂一點吧！）

take over：慣用語，接管，接手。

steal the show：慣用語，搶鋒頭，大出鋒頭，成為矚目焦點。例句：Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, was offering his expert analysis of South Korea’s move to impeach its president when his two children stormed in and stole the show.（南韓釜山國立大學政治學教授羅伯特．凱利，在針對南韓彈劾總統提供專業分析時，他的2個小孩亂入，還大出鋒頭。）