《中英對照讀新聞》Japan’s ’older hikikomori’ shun society for years 逃避社會多年的日本「年長繭居族」

2018-06-07

◎孫宇青

55-year-old Ikeida leaves the house once every three days to buy food, shuns deliveries to avoid human interaction and has not seen his parents or younger brother for 20 years - a commonplace phenomenon in Japan called "hikikomori."

55歲的池田每3天出門買一次食物,避免必須與人互動的外送服務,而且他已經20年沒見過父母和弟弟—這種司空見慣的現象在日本被稱為「繭居族」。

Until recently it was thought to be an issue mainly afflicting those in their teens and 20s, but ageing Japan is seeing a growing number of older hikikomori.

直到最近,一般認為青少年和20歲世代是受到該問題折磨的主要族群,但老年化的日本已出現更多年華老去的繭居族。

Graduating from a prestigious Tokyo university and receiving lucrative job offers, Ikeida(not his real name)quickly realized he could not follow his university colleagues into the massed ranks of Japanese salarymen. "I couldn’t wear a suit. I felt like my heart had broken."

池田(非本名)從東京一所聲望卓著的大學畢業,卻在拿到報酬豐厚的工作邀請後,很快了解到自己無法和大學同學一樣,成為廣大受薪階級的一員。「我無法穿西裝。我覺得內心支離破碎。」

Ikeida lives mainly on social benefits but also makes a little money by writing online articles from his room. He desperately wants to recover and has asked his parents several times to accompany him to a psychiatrist but they refused.

池田主要靠社會救濟金過活,也在房間裡上網寫文章賺點小錢。他迫切地想要康復,多次要求父母陪同去看心理醫生,但都被拒絕。

Recognizing the growing problem, the health ministry has requested 2.53 billion yen to support hikikomori people starting in April, helping them find employment that suits their condition.

厚生勞動省注意到這個問題日益嚴重,已研擬從4月起撥款25億3000萬日圓(約6億9000萬台幣),支持及協助繭居族找到適合自身情況的工作。

新聞辭典

shun:動詞,避免。例句:The scandal-embroiled movie star shuns publicity.(這名醜聞纏身的影星避免拋頭露面。)

afflict:動詞,折磨。例句:She is heavily afflicted by people’s verbal attack.(人們的謾罵讓她備受折磨。)

hikikomori:日語音譯詞彙,繭居族,意指逾6個月足不出戶,未上學、未工作、未與家人以外人士互動者。