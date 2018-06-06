《中英對照讀新聞》Whale dies in Thailand after swallowing 80 plastic bags 鯨魚吞了80個塑膠袋後，命喪泰國

2018-06-06

◎魏國金

A whale has died in southern Thailand after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags, officials said, ending a rescue that failed to nurse the mammal back to health.

一頭鯨魚在吞下80幾個塑膠袋後，在泰國南部死亡，官員指出，結束一場無法照護這頭哺乳動物恢復健康的營救行動。

Thailand is one of the world’s largest consumers of plastic bags, which kill hundreds of marine creatures living near the country’s beaches each year.

泰國是全球最大的塑膠袋消費國之一，為此每年害死數以百計棲息在該國海灘附近的海洋生物。

The small male pilot whale became the latest victim after it was found barely alive in a canal near the border with Malaysia. A veterinary team tried "to help stabilise its illness but finally the whale died on Friday afternoon". An autopsy revealed 80 plastic bags weighing up to eight kilograms in the creature’s stomach.

這頭小領航公鯨在被發現於泰國和馬來西亞邊界附近的運河奄奄一息後，成為最新的受害者。一組獸醫團隊試圖「協助穩定牠的病情，但最後這頭鯨魚在週五下午過世」。屍體解剖揭露，牠的肚腹裡有80個、估計達8公斤的塑膠袋。

Photos showed a group of people using buoys to keep the whale afloat after it was first spotted on Monday and an umbrella to shield it from the scorching sun.

照片顯示，在牠週一最先被發現後，一群人利用浮筒讓牠保持漂浮，並用一把傘為牠遮擋烈日。

The whale vomited up five bags during the rescue attempt before it died. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a marine biologist and lecturer at Kasetsart University, said the bags had made it impossible for the whale to eat any nutritional food.

這頭鯨魚在死亡前的援救行動中吐出5個袋子。泰國農業大學海洋生物學家兼講師索恩．探隆那瓦沙瓦說，這些袋子使鯨魚不可能攝取任何營養食物。

He added that at least 300 marine animals, including pilot whales, sea turtles and dolphins, perish each year in Thai waters after ingesting plastic. He said： "It’s a huge problem. We use a lot of plastic."

他進一步指出，每年至少有300隻海洋動物，包括領航鯨、海龜及海豚，在吞下塑膠後於泰國海域死去。他說：「這是一個大問題。我們使用許多塑膠用品。」

新聞辭典

weigh up：估量。例句：She is a very difficult person to weigh up.（她是非常難以捉摸的人。）

scorching：灼熱的。例句：It was scorching hot.（天氣灼熱。）

perish：喪生、凋謝。例句：These flowers don’t perish in winter.（這種花冬天不會凋謝。）