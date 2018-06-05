中英對照讀新聞》Thailand to Send Smelly Durian into Space 泰國將送臭榴槤上太空

2018-06-05

◎陳正健

Thailand’s space research agency has announced plans to send durian to space by July, as part of a project to produce Thai food suitable for future space travel.

泰國太空研究機構宣佈，將於7月前送榴槤上太空，做為生產適合未來太空旅行泰國食物計畫的一部分。

According to Thai media reports, the agency plans to launch the durian from Earth with the help of a U.S. rocket company. The durian will stay in space for five minutes before coming back to Earth, where scientists will see if it has undergone any textural changes.

據泰國媒體報導，該機構計畫透過一家美國火箭公司協助，將榴槤從地球發射升空。這顆榴槤將在太空停留5分鐘後再返回地球，科學家將檢視它是否經歷結構上的改變。

Durian is well-loved in Thailand but is also found in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. Its pungent smell is often compared to that of rotting trash so that it is banned from hotels, transportation systems and other enclosed spaces across Asia.

榴槤在泰國深受喜愛，在馬來西亞、印尼及越南等東南亞國家也有這種水果。它的刺鼻味道經常被比為腐爛垃圾，因此在亞洲的飯店、運輸系統及其他封閉空間遭到禁止。

The durian isn’t the first regional delicacy to be sent into space. In 2008, a South Korean astronaut was sent into space along with kimchi, a fermented homemade cabbage dish that is widely seen as the national dish.

榴槤並非第一種被送上太空的區域佳餚。2008年，南韓一名太空人曾與泡菜一起被送上太空，泡菜是一種發酵的家庭自製高麗菜菜餚，被普遍視為南韓國菜。

新聞辭典

textural：形容詞，組織上的，結構上的，文本結構的。例句：Textual analysis is a research method.（文本結構分析是一種研究方法。）

pungent：形容詞，刺鼻的，強烈的。例句：Pungent onions may make you cry.（刺鼻的洋蔥可能讓你流淚。）

enclosed：形容詞，封閉的，圍住的。例句：The enclosed community does not have any contact with the outside world.（這個封閉社群與世隔絕。）