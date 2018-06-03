《中英對照讀新聞》Korean reconciliation hopes boost DMZ tours－兩韓和解可望促進非軍事區觀光

2018-06-03

◎茅毅

Local governments are promoting "peace-themed" tours along their border with North Korea amid the continuing peace overtures between the two Koreas.

在兩韓之間持續求和下，（南韓）地方政府正沿著北韓邊界一帶推動「和平主題」觀光。

Gangwon Province, which borders the eastern half of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), hopes the continuing peace overtures and international spotlight on the Korea Peninsula since the April 27 summit will attract foreign tourists and revive the local economy.

和南、北韓非軍事區東半部接壤的南韓江原道，就希望自4月27日兩韓峰會以來，兩韓持續求和以及國際間對朝鮮半島的聚焦，會吸引外國觀光客、振興當地經濟。

Earlier this month, Gangwon Province and the KTO hosted a series of DMZ tours for 200 foreign travel agents, people with social media influence, and exchange students. Travel agencies that already provide similar tours say business has boomed since the inter-Korean summit.

本（5）月稍早，江原道及「韓國觀光公社」為200家旅行社、在社群媒體上擁有影響力的人士和外國交換學生，主辦一系列的兩韓非軍事區遊覽。已提供類似旅遊行程的旅行社說，自兩韓峰會以來，生意蒸蒸日上。

《新聞辭典》

overture：名詞，主動表示、提議、序曲。Neither side in the war seems willing to make peace overtures.（這場戰爭中的雙方，似乎都不願意向對方求和。）

revive：動詞，（使）復甦、甦醒、恢復（精力）。A hot shower and a cup of coffee will revive you.（沖個熱水澡，加上一杯咖啡，你就會恢復精力。）

boom：動詞，隆隆（嗡嗡）作響、（使）興旺、繁榮、迅速發展。The leisure industry is booming.（休閒產業正蓬勃發展。）