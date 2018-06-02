《中英對照讀新聞》Spain horse whisperer’s animals mirror stress sufferers’ state of mind 西班牙馴馬師的動物反映了壓力患者的心理狀態

2018-06-02

◎周虹汶

In the Guadalix mountains outside Madrid, Argentine horse whisperer Fernando Noailles uses his animals to help people suffering from stress and anxiety.

在馬德里外圍的瓜達利斯山裡，阿根廷馴馬師費爾南多．諾瓦耶斯出動他的動物，來幫助蒙受壓力與焦慮的民眾。

The 57-year-old, who spent many years in the Patagonian wilderness living with horses, uses the animals as a way for patients to interpret and control their emotions.

這位曾在巴塔哥尼亞原野與馬兒生活多年的57歲男子，用這些動物做為病人解讀與控制自身情緒的一種方法。

People who come to his sessions spend time with the horses and learn through the movement of the animal what mental state they themselves are in, says Noailles, who charges up to 120 euros per session.

每堂課收費高達120歐元的諾瓦耶斯說，來到他課堂的民眾和馬兒共度時光，並透過馬兒的動作，來認識自身當下的心理狀態。

"The horse is a mirror," he says. "They are gregarious creatures, born to live in herds."

他說，「馬是面鏡子。」「牠們是群居動物，天生活在馬群裡。」

The therapy consists in monitoring how the horse responds to the client’s moods. From watching the horse’s reaction, the client learns how to identify and control emotions, he says.

這種療法在於監測馬兒如何呼應客戶心情。他說，從觀察馬的反應，客戶學會如何辨識和控制情緒。

"People in the first session, when they are in a difficult state of mind, see a horse that doesn’t stop, that moves, that even gallops. The horse is showing you a mind that doesn’t stop, that is tormented," he says.（Reuters）

他說：「處於困難心理狀態之中時，民眾上第一堂課，看著一匹動不停、甚至狂奔的馬兒。這匹馬對你顯示了一顆受到折磨的不停歇的心。」（路透）

新聞辭典

interpret：動詞，指理解、詮釋、體現、口譯。例句：They interpretd this event differently.（他們解讀這起事件的方式有所不同。）

gregarious：形容詞，指群居的、群居性的、愛社交的。例句：Emma is such a gregarious and outgoing person.（艾瑪是個非常熱愛交際與外向的人。）

gallop：動詞，指馬飛奔、人騎馬奔馳、快速移動。名詞，指疾馳、飛奔。例句：We have to complete the work at a gallop.（我們得快馬加鞭完成工作。）