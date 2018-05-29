《中英對照讀新聞》Pope Francis tells gay man: ’God made you like that’ 教宗告訴男同志「天主讓你如此」

2018-05-29

◎ 陳正健

A Chilean man who suffered clerical sexual abuse has said Pope Francis told him that God had made him gay and loved him that way, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

西班牙文「國家報」報導，一名受到神職人員性侵犯的智利男子表示，教宗方濟各告訴他，天主造他為同志，也愛如此的他。

Abuse victim Juan Carlos Cruz told El Pais that Pope Francis had told in a private conversation: "The fact that you are gay does not matter. God made you this way and loves you this way, and it doesn’t matter to me. The pope loves you this way, you must be happy the way you are."

性侵受害者胡安‧卡洛斯‧克魯茲告訴「國家報」，教宗在私下對話時告訴他：「你是同性戀並不重要。天主如此造你，也愛如此的你，我不會在乎。教宗愛如此的你，你必須對自己感到快樂。」

Cruz, a survivor of sexual abuse, spent three days with Pope Francis at the Vatican in April, in which he discussed his sexuality and the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Chilean priest. The man was found guilty of abuse by the Vatican in 2011.

克魯茲是性侵倖存者，4月間在梵蒂岡停留3天會見教宗討論其性向，以及他受一名智利神父狼爪侵犯的遭遇。該名男子於2011年被梵蒂岡發現其侵犯罪行。

The Vatican declined to comment on the report but, if confirmed, it would be a striking statement of tolerance towards homosexuality. Francis’s predecessor, Pope Benedict, wrote in 2005 that homosexuality was "a strong tendency ordered toward an intrinsic moral evil".

梵蒂岡拒絕對此報導作出評論，但若前言屬實，這將是對容忍同性戀的驚人言論。方濟各的前任教宗本篤十六世曾在2005年寫道，同性戀是「本質上的道德邪惡強烈傾向」。

新聞辭典

clerical：形容詞，神職人員的，辦公室工作的。例句：Iran is considered that a clerical regime with ambitions.（伊朗被視為有野心的神職人員政權。）

striking：形容詞，驚人的，顯著的。例句：There are striking similarities between the two cases.（兩起案例之間有著驚人的相似之處。）

intrinsic：形容詞，內在的，本質的，固有的。例句：Equality is the intrinsic value of democracy.（平等是民主固有價值。）