《中英對照讀新聞》The mystery of the missing Trump and Macron tree has been solved－川普和馬克宏所種之樹消失謎團解開

2018-05-26

◎周虹汶

French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated the special relationship between the United States and France during his state visit to Washington last week by planting a tree with President Donald Trump on the grounds of the White House.

法國總統艾曼紐．馬克宏上週前往華盛頓進行國是訪問期間，藉由和唐納．川普總統在白宮土地上種下一棵樹，慶祝美國與法國間的特殊關係。

Now the oak sapling is gone - at least temporarily.

這棵橡樹苗現在不見了——至少是暫時的。

White House photographers noticed the tree was gone days after it had been planted. Mystery ensued.

白宮攝影師們注意到，這棵樹在種下後幾天消失了。謎團隨之而起。

In fact, the tree, from Belleau Wood in France where almost 2,000 American soldiers died in a World War One battle, had been dug up not long after it was planted. It was put in quarantine, according to U.S. and French officials. The problem：Parasites on the tree could spread to others on the White House property.

其實，來自法國貝洛森林——第一次世界大戰一場戰役美國將近兩千士兵葬身之處——的這棵樹，被種下不久後就被挖起來。根據美國與法國官員說法，它被隔離檢疫。問題出在：樹上的寄生蟲可能擴及白宮地產上的其他樹木。

“It was actually a special favor from Trump to France to be able to plant the tree the day of the president’s visit,” an official from Macron’s office said.（Reuters）

馬克宏辦公室一名官員說：「事實上，能夠在總統訪問當天種那棵樹，是川普給法國的特殊禮遇。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

ensue：動詞，指接踵發生、追求。例句：Who knows what a bother may ensue from this?（誰知道這件事會帶來什麼麻煩？）

dig up：片語動詞，指墾地、挖出。例句：They love to dig up political scandals.（他們愛挖政治醜聞。）

favor：名詞，指好感、寵愛、關切、歡心；動詞，指支持、照顧、促成。例句：The student lost favor in the eyes of the teachers.（那個學生在老師們心中失寵了。）