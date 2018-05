《中英對照讀新聞》Mandatory exercise at the office, Sweden’s latest craze－瑞典最新熱潮：辦公室裡的義務運動

2018-05-24

◎孫宇青

Workers spending their lunch break at the gym may be commonplace in most Western countries, but in Sweden some employers are pushing the idea even further, making on-the-job exercise compulsory.

在多數西方國家,勞工在健身房度過午休時間,似乎司空見慣,但在瑞典,有些雇主延伸思考,讓運動成為工作上的義務。

Every Friday, employees of fashion and sportswear retailer Bjorn Borg leave their desks at the company’s Stockholm headquarters to get their weekly workout at a nearby gym.

每週五,瑞典運動服飾零售商「比約恩.柏格」的員工,都會離開斯德哥爾摩公司總部的辦公室,到附近一間健身房進行每週運動。

There is no getting out of it:for more than two years the company founded by the Swedish tennis legend has made on-the-job exercise mandatory at the initiative of chief executive Henrik Bunge, a 44-year-old built like a wrestler.

沒有人可以例外,因為這間由瑞典網球傳奇人物比約恩.柏格創立的公司,2年多來貫徹體態宛如摔角選手的44歲執行長漢瑞克.邦吉的倡議,強制要求員工在工作時間運動。

"If you don’t want to exercise or be a part of the company culture, you have to go," says Bunge, without batting an eye. So far no one has quit because of the requirement, he adds.

「如果你不想運動,或不願融入企業文化,你就必須離開。」邦吉眼睛眨也不眨地說。他還提到,迄今沒有任何人因為這項要求而辭職。

The main aims of the policy are to boost productivity and profitability while fostering camaraderie in the work force.

這項政策的主要目標,是希望在提高生產力和利潤之外,也能增進同事間的情誼。

《新聞辭典》

on-the-job:形容詞,工作當中的;在職的。例句:All employees are required to attend on-the-job training once a year.(所有員工都被要求1年參加1次在職訓練。)

bat:動詞,眨(眼)。例句:She reported to the police without batting an eye.(她向警方報案時,眼睛都沒眨一下。)

camaraderie:名詞,友誼。例句:Team sports help establish camaraderie among classmates.(團體運動有助於建立同學間的情誼。)