《中英對照讀新聞》Mandatory exercise at the office, Sweden’s latest craze－瑞典最新熱潮：辦公室裡的義務運動

2018-05-24

◎孫宇青

Workers spending their lunch break at the gym may be commonplace in most Western countries, but in Sweden some employers are pushing the idea even further, making on-the-job exercise compulsory.

在多數西方國家，勞工在健身房度過午休時間，似乎司空見慣，但在瑞典，有些雇主延伸思考，讓運動成為工作上的義務。

Every Friday, employees of fashion and sportswear retailer Bjorn Borg leave their desks at the company’s Stockholm headquarters to get their weekly workout at a nearby gym.

每週五，瑞典運動服飾零售商「比約恩．柏格」的員工，都會離開斯德哥爾摩公司總部的辦公室，到附近一間健身房進行每週運動。

There is no getting out of it：for more than two years the company founded by the Swedish tennis legend has made on-the-job exercise mandatory at the initiative of chief executive Henrik Bunge, a 44-year-old built like a wrestler.

沒有人可以例外，因為這間由瑞典網球傳奇人物比約恩．柏格創立的公司，2年多來貫徹體態宛如摔角選手的44歲執行長漢瑞克．邦吉的倡議，強制要求員工在工作時間運動。

"If you don’t want to exercise or be a part of the company culture, you have to go," says Bunge, without batting an eye. So far no one has quit because of the requirement, he adds.

「如果你不想運動，或不願融入企業文化，你就必須離開。」邦吉眼睛眨也不眨地說。他還提到，迄今沒有任何人因為這項要求而辭職。

The main aims of the policy are to boost productivity and profitability while fostering camaraderie in the work force.

這項政策的主要目標，是希望在提高生產力和利潤之外，也能增進同事間的情誼。

《新聞辭典》

on-the-job：形容詞，工作當中的；在職的。例句：All employees are required to attend on-the-job training once a year.（所有員工都被要求1年參加1次在職訓練。）

bat：動詞，眨（眼）。例句：She reported to the police without batting an eye.（她向警方報案時，眼睛都沒眨一下。）

camaraderie：名詞，友誼。例句：Team sports help establish camaraderie among classmates.（團體運動有助於建立同學間的情誼。）