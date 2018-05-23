《中英對照讀新聞》Hindu priest carries ’untouchable’ into temple to show ’everyone is equal in the eyes of God’－印度教祭司將「賤民」肩扛入廟，以展現「神明眼中人人平等」

2018-05-23

◎魏國金

A Hindu priest from a temple in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad made headlines for carrying a Dalit （formerly known as untouchable） man on his shoulders into the temple’s inner sanctum.

印度南部城市海德拉巴的一名印度教祭司，因肩扛一名達利特（從前被周知為賤民）男子進入寺廟的內部聖所，而登上頭條新聞。

It has been seen as a dramatic move because Dalits have historically been denied entry into temples as they are considered "impure" by many conservative Hindus. Even today, most temples in India do not allow Dalits to enter. "I wanted to show people that everyone is equal in the eyes of god," the priest, CS Rangarajan, said.

這被視為戲劇性的舉動，因為達利特被許多保守的印度教徒認為「不潔」，而被拒絕入寺，甚至如今印度多數寺廟仍不允許達利特進入。「我希望向人們展現，在神明眼中人人平等」，祭司CS蘭加拉詹說。

Dalits are among India’s most downtrodden citizens because of an unforgiving Hindu caste hierarchy that condemns them to the bottom of the heap. Despite laws to protect them, discrimination remains a daily reality for the country’s roughly 200 million Dalits.

達利特是印度最受壓迫的公民，因為殘酷的印度種姓階級制度，迫使他們淪為社會最底層。儘管法律給予保障，但對於這個國家裡的約2億達利特而言，歧視仍是日常現實。

Rangarajan is the head priest at the popular Chilkur Balaji temple in Hyderabad. After entering the temple, Rangarajan, and the Dalit youth, Aditya, prayed and performed rituals together.

蘭加拉詹是海德拉巴廣受歡迎的齊庫爾巴拉吉寺的祭司長。在進入寺廟後，蘭加拉詹與達利特青年阿迪亞一起祈禱，完成儀式。

Rangarajan said he told students at a conference about a well-known legend in which a priest carried a Dalit devotee into a temple. When they expressed scepticism that a Hindu priest would do such a thing, he decided to do it himself.

蘭加拉詹說，他在一場研討會中告訴學生一名祭司將一名達利特信徒肩扛入廟的知名傳說。當他們對印度教祭司做這類事情表達質疑時，他決定親身實踐。

《新聞辭典》

downtrodden：被蹂躪的、受壓迫的。例句：Rohingya Muslims are the one of downtrodden minority in the world.（羅興亞穆斯林是全球最受壓迫的少數民族之一。）

the bottom of the heap：地位最低、狀況最糟的階層。例句：The project is designed to help family at the bottom of the economic heap.（這個計畫旨在幫助經濟最弱勢的家庭。）

condemn（to）：迫使處於…狀態。例句：Her rare disease condemned her to an almost reclusive life.（她罹患的罕見疾病使她過著幾乎隱居的生活。）