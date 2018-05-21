《中英對照讀新聞》Wood frogs’ winter survival may depend on holding in urine: study 研究：木蛙靠憋尿過冬

2018-05-21

◎劉宜庭

Wood frogs hold in urine all winter as a survival mechanism by recycling urea, according to a study published Tuesday （May 1）.

根據週二（5月1日）發表的一項研究，木蛙整個冬季會一直憋尿，透過回收尿素維生。

In Alaska, wood frogs go eight months without urinating, and now scientists have figured out how they do it – more accurately, how they survive without doing it.

（美國）阿拉斯加州的木蛙能夠8個月不排尿，現在科學家已經弄清楚牠們是怎麼辦到的；更準確地講，是牠們如何透過不排尿來維持生命。

Special microbes in the frogs’ guts recycle the urea, which is the main waste in urine, the study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B reported.

這項刊登在《皇家學會報告生物科學版》期刊的研究報告指出，這種青蛙的腸道擁有能夠回收尿素的特殊微生物，而尿素是尿液中的主要廢棄物。

In turn, recycling urea into useful nitrogen keeps the small frogs alive as they hibernate and freeze, inside and out. Although it doesn’t warm them up, urea still protects cells and tissues, even as the critter’s heart, brain and bloodstream stop.

藉由回收尿素成為有用的氮，這種小青蛙能在冬眠及受凍時維持生命。儘管回收尿素無法暖和身體，但它能保護細胞和組織，即便當時牠們的心臟、腦和血流停止運作。

Alaskan wood frogs get as cold as zero degrees. But once the temperatures warm near springtime, the frogs come back to life; they thaw and begin feeding and mating again.

阿拉斯加木蛙的體溫可降至零度低溫。一旦接近春天、溫度回升，這種青蛙就會恢復生機；牠們解凍後再次開始進食和交配。

新聞辭典

urine：名詞，尿、尿液。例句：The little boy couldn’t contain his urine any longer.（小男孩憋不住尿急。）

hibernate：動詞，冬眠。例句：Animals don’t urinate when they hibernate.（動物不會在冬眠時排尿。）

nitrogen：名詞，氮。例句：Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plant growth, development and reproduction.（氮是植物生長、發育和生殖的必要養分。）