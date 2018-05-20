《中英對照讀新聞》Ruling-opposition wrangling spills over to NK, US issues－南韓朝野爭論延燒到北韓、美國議題

2018-05-20

◎茅毅

Rival parties’ wrangling over the local elections and North Korean denuclearization continued Sunday.

南韓敵對政黨針對該國地方選舉和北韓無核化的爭吵，週日仍未平息。

" (Liberty Korea Party) Chairman Hong Joon-pyo is misleading the public as if the Moon Jae-in administration pleaded with the US to hold the US-North Korea summit on June 12, a day before the local elections," said Rep. Back Hye-ryun of the Democratic Party. "According to Chairman Hong’s words, the US government is interfering with our elections, it is a very dangerous statement."

「共同民主黨」國會議員白惠蓮說，「『自由韓國黨』黨魁洪準杓正誤導社會大眾，彷彿是文在寅政府乞求美國於6月12日舉行美國—北韓峰會，也就是南韓地方選舉前一天」。「據他所述，美國政府正在干預我國選舉，這可是非常危險的說法。」

"In the end, the administration is trying to bury the June 13 local elections with the South-North peace show." Hong claimed. Hong and his hard-line conservative party accused Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un of putting up "a show of false peace."

洪準杓聲稱，「到頭來，文在寅政府正企圖利用兩韓和平秀，掩蓋6月13日舉行的地方選舉」。洪及其領導的強硬派保守政黨指控文與北韓領導人金正恩聯手建構「一場虛偽的和平秀」。

《新聞辭典》

spill over to（或into）：片語，外溢、溢出、蔓延、波及。The conflict threatens to spill over to neighboring regions.（這起衝突恐延燒至鄰近地區。）

plead with某人：片語，乞（懇）求某人。He pleaded with God for mercy.（他乞求上天寬恕。）

put up：片語，建造、升（舉、掛）起某人（物）。They are planning to put up a hotel where the museum used to be.（他們正打算在該博物館的舊址蓋一間旅館。）