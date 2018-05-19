《中英對照讀新聞》Carrot-addicted kangaroos hopping mad at tourists 袋鼠紅蘿蔔上癮 對遊客暴跳如雷

2018-05-19

◎周虹汶

Kangaroos are one of Australia’s biggest tourist draws, but visitors to one park are getting more than they bargained for.

袋鼠是澳洲觀光引人入勝的要角之一，但一家公園的遊客所獲超乎了他們所求。

Tourists in Lake Macquarie, a two-hour train ride from Sydney, are ignoring warnings and feeding carrots to kangaroos who become aggressive at the sight of their favorite sugary snack.

距離雪梨有兩小時火車路程的麥覺理湖市觀光客忽略警示，餵袋鼠吃紅蘿蔔，牠們一看到最愛之含糖零食就變得具有攻擊性。

Each week thousands of people flock to see the kangaroos on grassy slopes near a psychiatric hospital, enticed by travel blogs promising “adorable wild kangaroos” that are “tame enough to get close to and take photos with”.

受到保證「可愛野生袋鼠」是「溫馴到可以靠近及一起拍照」的眾多旅遊部落格誘惑，每週有數千人蜂擁來看一家精神病院附近草坡上的袋鼠。

Carrots in hand, the tourists approach the kangaroos, seeking a selfie with an Australian symbol.

手裡拿紅蘿蔔，遊客接近袋鼠，想和澳洲象徵來個自拍。

It doesn’t always end well.

但結局並非一向美好。

A photo posted on Facebook showed a kangaroo leaping up to kick a tourist with its powerful legs. Other photos showed a woman with a scratched face and a man with a bloody gouge in his stomach.

一張貼到臉書的照片顯示，一隻袋鼠跳起來，用牠有力的腿踢了一名遊客。其他照片顯示，一名婦女臉遭抓傷，一名男子流血破肚。

“Kangaroos can occasionally be aggressive no matter what the circumstances are, but 90 percent of the time it’s the people who are trying to feed them who are attacked,” Shane Lewis, who operates a tourist shuttle service to the park, told Reuters.

經營到這處公園觀光巴士服務的謝恩．路易斯告訴路透，「不論在什麼情境下，袋鼠可能偶爾具有侵略性，但九成是試著餵牠們的民眾被攻擊。」

新聞辭典

hopping mad：片語，指氣得跳腳。例句：She was hopping mad in the theater because her boyfriend was an hour late.（她因男友遲到一小時而在戲院氣到跳腳。）

at the sight of：片語，指一看見就。例句：She turned pale at the sight of the lion.（她一看見那頭獅子就臉色發白。）

entice：動詞，指誘使、慫恿。例句：He enticed the young girl away from home.（他誘使那個年輕女孩離家出走。）