《中英對照讀新聞》The White House asked to borrow a van Gogh. The Guggenheim offered a gold toilet instead.－白宮要求借梵谷畫作，古根漢反而提供黃金馬桶

2018-05-18

◎張沛元

The emailed response from the Guggenheim’s chief curator to the White House was polite but firm：The museum could not accommodate a request to borrow a painting by Vincent van Gogh for President and Melania Trump’s private living quarters.

古根漢博物館總館長回覆白宮的電子郵件很有禮貌，但立場也很堅定：該館無法應允出借一幅梵谷的畫作，讓川普總統與第一夫人梅蘭妮亞掛在私人起居區的要求。

Instead, wrote the curator, Nancy Spector, another piece was available, one that was nothing like "Landscape With Snow," the 1888 van Gogh rendering of a man in a black hat walking along a path in Arles, France, with his dog.

取而代之的是，館長南西．史貝克特寫道，另一件藝術創作倒是可以出借，但該作品與描繪一名戴黑帽的男子，沿著法國阿爾勒的小徑遛狗的1888年梵谷畫作「雪景」，毫無相似之處。

The curator’s alternative： an 18-karat, fully functioning, solid gold toilet — an interactive work titled "America" that critics have described as pointed satire aimed at the excess of wealth in this country.

館長的替代方案是：1個18K、功能完備的黃金馬桶—一件名為「美國」、被批評者形容為尖銳諷刺美國財富過剩的互動式作品。

For a year, the Guggenheim had exhibited "America" — the creation of contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan — in a public restroom on the museum’s fifth floor for visitors to use.

由現代藝術家莫瑞吉奧．卡特蘭創作的「美國」，曾在古根漢展出1年，置於該館5樓的公用廁所供參觀者使用。

But the exhibit was over and the toilet was available "hould the President and First Lady have any interest in installing it in the White House," Spector wrote in an email obtained by The Washington Post.

但該展出已經結束，「總統與第一夫人要是有興趣將其裝設在白宮，」馬桶可外借，史貝克特在華盛頓郵報取得的電郵中寫道。

《新聞辭典》

instead：副詞，作為替代；反而，卻。

nothing like somebody/something：慣用語，與…完全不同。例句：She looks nothing like her mother.（她和她媽媽長得一點也不像。）

aim at：慣用語，針對，以…為目的。例句：The program is aimed at reducing gun violence.（這項計畫以減少槍枝暴力為目的。）