《中英對照讀新聞》Author of Kiki’s Delivery Service Wins Prestigious Children’s Literature Award 魔女宅急便作者贏得聲望崇隆的兒童文學大獎

2018-05-16

◎魏國金

A Japanese author of children’s books, Eiko Kadono, has won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, considered the Nobel Prize for children’s literature. The Swiss-based International Board on Books for Young People made the announcement on Monday.

日本童書作者角野榮子贏得「安徒生獎」，該獎被視為兒童文學的諾貝爾獎。總部設於瑞士的國際兒童圖書評議會，週一公佈這項訊息。

Kadono is best known as the author of "Kiki’s Delivery Service". The novel, about a young witch, was adapted into an animated film directed by Hayao Miyazaki called "Majo no Takkyubin".

角野最為人所知的身分，是「魔女宅急便」的作者。這部有關一名年輕女巫的小說，被改編成宮崎駿執導的動畫影片「魔女宅急便」。

Kadono has published nearly 200 books, including a series about 3 little monsters. The board called her a great Japanese author and said her work possesses an ineffable charm, compassion, and flair. It also said that her stories are deeply rooted in her native land and show children a Japan that is filled with all kinds of unexpected people.

角野發表了近200本書，包括有關3個小怪獸的系列作品。該評議會稱她是偉大的日本作家，並說她的作品具有難以言喻的魅力、憐憫與文采。評議會還說，她的故事深刻扎根於她的原鄉，並向兒童展現一個充滿各種意外人物的日本。

Kadono is the 3rd Japanese to win the award. It went to Michio Mado in 1994 and Nahoko Uehashi in 2014.

角野是第3位贏得該獎項的日本人。1994年這座大獎獎落窗道雄，2014年則是上橋菜穗子。

新聞辭典

adapt：改編、改寫。例句：Difficult books are sometimes adapted for use in schools.（艱深的書有時經改寫後供中小學使用。）

ineffable：難以言喻的、難以形容的。例如：ineffable disgust（說不出的厭惡）。

be rooted in：扎根於。例句：Her opinion is rooted in experience.（她的意見是以經驗為基礎。）