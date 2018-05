《中英對照讀新聞》Author of Kiki’s Delivery Service Wins Prestigious Children’s Literature Award 魔女宅急便作者贏得聲望崇隆的兒童文學大獎

2018-05-16

◎魏國金

A Japanese author of children’s books, Eiko Kadono, has won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, considered the Nobel Prize for children’s literature. The Swiss-based International Board on Books for Young People made the announcement on Monday.

日本童書作者角野榮子贏得「安徒生獎」,該獎被視為兒童文學的諾貝爾獎。總部設於瑞士的國際兒童圖書評議會,週一公佈這項訊息。

Kadono is best known as the author of "Kiki’s Delivery Service". The novel, about a young witch, was adapted into an animated film directed by Hayao Miyazaki called "Majo no Takkyubin".

角野最為人所知的身分,是「魔女宅急便」的作者。這部有關一名年輕女巫的小說,被改編成宮崎駿執導的動畫影片「魔女宅急便」。

Kadono has published nearly 200 books, including a series about 3 little monsters. The board called her a great Japanese author and said her work possesses an ineffable charm, compassion, and flair. It also said that her stories are deeply rooted in her native land and show children a Japan that is filled with all kinds of unexpected people.

角野發表了近200本書,包括有關3個小怪獸的系列作品。該評議會稱她是偉大的日本作家,並說她的作品具有難以言喻的魅力、憐憫與文采。評議會還說,她的故事深刻扎根於她的原鄉,並向兒童展現一個充滿各種意外人物的日本。

Kadono is the 3rd Japanese to win the award. It went to Michio Mado in 1994 and Nahoko Uehashi in 2014.

角野是第3位贏得該獎項的日本人。1994年這座大獎獎落窗道雄,2014年則是上橋菜穗子。

新聞辭典

adapt:改編、改寫。例句:Difficult books are sometimes adapted for use in schools.(艱深的書有時經改寫後供中小學使用。)

ineffable:難以言喻的、難以形容的。例如:ineffable disgust(說不出的厭惡)。

be rooted in:扎根於。例句:Her opinion is rooted in experience.(她的意見是以經驗為基礎。)