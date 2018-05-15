《中英對照讀新聞》Eating bananas could prevent heart attacks and strokes－吃香蕉可預防心臟病及中風

2018-05-15

◎陳正健

New research reveals eating bananas every day could help prevent heart attacks and strokes. High in potassium, foods like bananas can stop fatal blockages from occurring and inhibit the hardening and narrowing of arteries.

新研究揭露，每天吃香蕉可能有助於預防心臟病及中風。香蕉等富含鉀的食物，可防止致命心血管堵塞發生，並抑制動脈硬化及狹窄。

Researchers at the University of Alabama analyzed mice who were at risk of heart disease. The mice were fed either low, normal or high levels of potassium with the results showing that the arteries of mice fed a low-potassium diet became significantly harder. In contrast, the mice given high potassium had less artery hardening.

阿拉巴馬大學研究人員分析具心臟病風險的老鼠。這些老鼠被餵食低、中或高水平的鉀，結果顯示給予低鉀飲食的老鼠動脈顯著硬化。對照之下，餵食高鉀的老鼠較少動脈硬化。

The vital mineral － which spuds, broccoli and sprouts are also rich in － was found to aid blood flow to the heart and brain and reduce the risk of clots. Other foods rich in the mineral include parsnips, seeds, fish and poultry.

這種重要的礦物質—土豆、花椰菜及豆芽也富含—被發現有助於血液流入心臟及大腦，並可降低血栓風險。其他富含這種礦物質的食物，還包括防風草、種子、魚類及家禽等。

However, eating too much potassium can cause stomach ache, nausea and diarrhea. Older people may be more at risk because their kidneys may be less able to remove potassium from the blood.

然而，食用過多的鉀可能導致胃痛、噁心及腹瀉。老年人的危險性可能更高，因為他們的腎臟可能比較無法排除血液中的鉀。

《新聞辭典》

blockage：名詞，堵塞，封鎖。例句：His death was caused by a blockage in one of his arteries.（他的死因是一條動脈堵塞。）

inhibit：動詞，抑制，禁止。例句：This drug inhibits the growth of tumors.（這種藥物抑制腫瘤生長。）

clot：名詞，凝塊（血液等），黏土塊。例句：He had a blood clot removed from his brain.（他開刀移除腦部血塊。）